Obituary: Vachik Khachatourian, Loving Family Man, Dedicated to Grandchildren

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Vachik Khachatourian, born to Ardashes and Arousiak Khachatourian in Tehran, Iran, passed away peacefully on October 2, at the age of 90.

He was the husband of Lucine (Kilejian) Khachatourian; the father of Armen and his wife Bella Khachatourian and Rouzan and her husband Sevak Abrahamian; the grandfather of Nairi and her husband Avo Tcholakian, Ani and her fiancé Sevag Khatchadourian, Emin Abrahamian and Maral Abrahamian. He is also survived by his nephews, Zareh Khachatourian and his wife Dr. Arpi Chalian and daughters, Siran and Gayané, and Ara Khachatourian.

Vachik will forever be remembered by his grandchildren as a man of great generosity, humor, kindness and strength — a distinct pillar of their family. He was smart and wise, always eager to be surrounded by loved ones, listening intently to stories of his grandchildren’s adventures while sharing his own cherished life experiences. One of the fondest memories they hold is of him doing school pick-ups, announcing his arrival with a unique honk that they all instantly recognized. His presence was always comforting, and the memories of those moments will remain in their hearts forever.

Funeral service will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, on Thursday, October 17, at 11 a.m., followed by interment services at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen’s Armenian Church or St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School, 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, Mass.