  TOP STORIES WEEK   41
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
41

Week

Latest articles of the week
Ruby (Chorebanian) Baboian
Community

Obituary: Ruby (Chorebanian) Baboian Dedicated to Church, Community

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
61
0

WATERTOWN — Ruby (Chorebanian) Baboian passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 5, at the age of 97.

Born Yeranouhi Yakout Chorebanian in Newburyport, Mass., on December 16, 1926, to the late Arakel and Arousiag (Habashian) Chorebanian, she changed her name to Ruby as it was easier to pronounce.

Ruby moved numerous times in her life from Newburyport to Lynn, to the South End of Boston, to South Boston, back to Lynn, and finally to Watertown when she married the late Dr. Jacob C. Baboian of Watertown.

Ruby graduated from South Boston High in 1944, attended secretarial school and worked as a secretary for George T. Johnson Company for many years. When she married Dr. Jake, she managed his optometry practice until his retirement. One of her first, and favorite, jobs was working at the original Jordan Marsh store in downtown Boston.

Ruby loved to dance, especially the jitterbug, and dreamed of becoming a dancer, but her father advised her that “nice girls don’t dance on the stage.”

Ruby grew up attending Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church when it was on Shawmut Avenue in Boston. After marrying Jake, she became deeply involved in the Armenian Protestant churches in Watertown and Belmont, singing in the choir, and advising the youth fellowship. A tireless worker, organizing youth trips and conferences, the door to her home was always open to her “kids.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Ruby’s famous chocolate chip cookies became a beloved tradition throughout the East Coast Youth Fellowship and beyond. No conference, car ride, or visit to her home was complete without enjoying Ruby’s cookies.

Throughout her life, Ruby’s deep faith and loving nature guided her. She believed in giving not just through words but through actions, opening her heart and home to all. Her sense of humor, warm heart and exuberant spirit were felt by all who knew her.

Ruby is survived by her children: John Baboian and his wife Lisa of Belmont, and June Baboian of Watertown, of whom she was incredibly proud. She was the grandmother to Alex, Jonathan and Christina Baboian, and the sister of the late Ann Devejian. She was “Auntie Ruby” to many, but she was especially close to nieces Audrey Devejian, and Alicia Devejian Wood and her family, whom she loved like daughters.

Being a grandmother was the role she treasured most. She adored her grandchildren, and was proud of each of them not only for their accomplishments, but simply for who they are.

She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and friends whose lives she touched with her boundless generosity and zest for life.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Ave., Belmont on Saturday, October 19 at 11a.m. A Memorial Visitation will be held in the parlor of First Armenian Church on Friday from 5-7pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to First Armenian Church.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

 

 

SHARE
Previous Obituary: Vachik Khachatourian, Loving Family Man, Dedicated to Grandchildren
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.