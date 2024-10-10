  TOP STORIES WEEK   41
 

Artist Robert Askaryan in his Stepanakert studio before the war
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

Karabakh Artist Robert Askaryan Holds Exhibition at Yerevan Tekeyan Center

Marut Vanyan
YEREVAN — This fall, the Tekeyan Cultural Center in Yerevan hosted an exhibition of works by award-winning and decorated Karabakh (Artsakh) sculptor and painter Robert Askaryan: He agreed to sit for an interview.

Marut Vanyan: Recently Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was in Stepanakert with his son. They were standing right in the area where you carved khachkars, in front of your studio. I remember, during the blockade, when there were no cars in the city due to lack of fuel, the sound of your hammer echoed in that void. Now Aliyev is standing in that same place. What is the place in general for you?

Askaryan: “My mother. I have depicted her suffering with this painting. I created it after she passed away.”
“My dad, as I saw him.”

Robert Askaryan: You know, my father’s house was there. Let me start a little further back. Earlier, there was a market and a school there, and next to them was my grandfather Arshak’s house. As a child, I remember there was also a fabric shop there. I liked the smell of the fabrics, and the owner was a kindly small woman. During the Soviet years, the school and market were destroyed and a park was built named after Azizbekov, who was one of the 26 Baku Commissars. Thus, over the years, that area has changed a lot, but the old picture was always in my mind. Right where you say Ilham Aliyev is standing now, I created several sculptures, khachkars, but I know that my khachkars no longer exist. I checked via Google Earth, my sculptures are no longer in their place. If a person creates somewhere, that place becomes familiar to him. I finished carving the last khachkar on September 2. Soon it will be exactly one year since we left Artsakh. When I came to Yerevan, one of my friends gave me the keys to his studio, and another friend gave him the keys and went to the United States. That’s how artists should be. If one has two brushes, the other you should give  to another artist.

Breadline during Artsakh blockade

Marut Vanyan: I also follow what is happening in Stepanakert. I see how people’s belongings are thrown out of the windows by Azerbaijanis. I asked my sister if she saw that Azerbaijanis converted their house into student dormitories. She said yes, with my Stepanakert neighbor we were watching it. We were crying and laughing at the same time, she said. I know that you had two sculptures in Renaissance Square, a pomegranate tree and a khachkar in memory of the 2020 fallen soldiers m. They are gone now. What are you doing, crying or laughing?

Robert Askaryan at the Tekeyan Center exhibit

Robert Askaryan: My response on that is to create more art to open new exhibitions. It’s really hard, but that’s how I deal with the pain. I realize and understand that, I did not expect anything else, but it is a sign of their weakness, not strength. Usually, the winning side is generous and tolerant, but destroying silent monuments, khachkars, it only proves their weakness. A strong man does not do such a thing. That’s just ridiculous, Aliyev’s goal is to erase the Armenian heritage in Artsakh, but there is so much Armenian heritage there that it simply cannot be erased. We have lived on that land for centuries, there are several layers of culture on that land, what can Aliyev do, could he dig whole Artsakh like a garden? I remember my mother’s admonition: she said never lie, that when a person lies, he is lying to himself first of all. I didn’t understand it then, but she said I will get it when I grew up. It’s the same in art, you can’t lie. If someone is lying, the other person may not know it, but you know inside that you are lying, so you are hurting yourself not others. Didn’t Picasso also said that? I always leave the punishment to God. Lying is a habit, just as telling the truth. It’s a choice.

Sculptures by Robert Askaryan at the Tekeyan Center

Marut Vanyan: In my archives, I found a video which I took during the Artsakh blockade, where you say that this is a slap on the face, and that we should take away lessons. Have we taken away any lessons?

Robert Askaryan: Have you seen how boxers slap themselves before fighting? They do it to make themselves aware, to prepare for the fight, to concentrate. Many say that everyone is guilty for what happened to Artsakh. I don’t think so. In art there are colors that are stronger, when you try to mix it with another color, the strong one is always darker. By the way, it is neither black nor red, they are poisonous colors, that’s what I call them. Unfortunately, those toxic colors were in us, we could not get them out of us, that’s how I would describe what happened.

Marut Vanyan: During the blockade, you also said that you can create art. You said that you can be inspired by everything. How is it now?

Robert Askaryan: Yes, I have a series of paintings which I created during the Artsakh’s blockade. I called this series “Chanaparh (The Road)”. Our life is road too, isn’t it? You are thinking differently when you are on the road. I felt that we were going to leave… My wife was so angry, “what about are you talking, where are we to go,” she said. In that series, I drew the bread lines as I saw them. I saw women and children keeping line at night in front of a little bakery in Stepanakert, hoping to take home a loaf of bread in the morning. It’s a tragedy of course, but I’ve seen good there as well. There were many exciting scenes in those queues. A pregnant woman would come, everyone would give way, or a small child would come, people would move back to let him be the first. The blockade also had its positive sides, people began to know and help each other.

“My friend, Vany. During the first Artsakh war, he and his soul were surrounded. Everyone was beheaded. His body was found late, they were able to recognize him because of his sweater.”

Marut Vanyan: This week was your solo exhibition at Tekeyan Center in Yerevan. I was there. It was hard for me to listen, Artsakh national anthem and Ara Gevorgyan’s Artsakh, how was it for you? The Artsakh anthem ends with “Let’s keep our land undefeated.” Haven’t we lost?

Robert Askaryan: No, I don’t think we lost. Maybe most people feel defeated, but I don’t think so. I think we shouldn’t give up. We must preserve our identity, dialect, songs, folklore and traditions, we should not limit ourselves to baking zhengalov hats. Books should be published, that the second book for the Armenians of Artsakh should be after the Bible. Our roots must never dry out.

Marut Vanyan: A year has already passed since 2023 September war and ethnic cleansing in Artsakh. What has happened during this time, have we progressed in preserving our culture at least?

Robert Askaryan: I can only talk about myself. I am ready to pass on the talent given by God to the new generation. But it is certainly not enough. I have seen that youth are trying to keep Artsakh culture online, of course, this is commendable, but not enough. This should be the problem and goal of all Armenians around the world.

Marut Vanyan: You say your paintings are a message. Do you have a new message one year on?

“This one I drew in Germany. It’s angels dancing.”

Robert Askaryan: What painting is? You have something to say and you don’t say it with words, but through the art. What politicians say, they are all bluff. During the blockade, I made a lot of paintings, or as you say, I wrote a lot of messages. This catalog is full of paintings. What I saw, I tried to convey to people through my art. What I saw during the blockade, what I saw on the way to Hakari bridge. I didn’t want to add to the pain, I didn’t want to make people who were already crying cry more. Crying exhausts a person. Who knows maybe I am the one who cries the most? In any case, I am trying to keep my emotions to myself. I bear my suffering. But I want to give people hope with my art. When your cry, you make others cry too. It can’t be like that, every person should carry his pain silently…

Didn’t you forget to ask me something else?

Marut Vanyan: Did I forget something?

Robert Askaryan: I was waiting you ask me what I miss the most?

Marut Vanyan: Kindly let me know…

Robert Askaryan: The grave of my mom and dad. It is painful that it is not possible to visit them. She did laundry by hand for five boys, while washing my and my brothers’ clothes. It wasn’t just a day or two, she did it till we grew up. She cared of us and raised us for years. I remember the soapy water, our clothesline that hung our underwear on. I always visited them on their birthdays. Here in Armenia, I go to church, lit a candles in their memory. Many have taken a handful of soil from the graves of their relatives to keep memories, but I find wrong. I don’t want to consider Artsakh lost.

 

