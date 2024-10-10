Chef David Vartanian’s Roasted Whole Baby Pumpkins

VISALIA, Calif. — Born in Burbank, California, David Vartanian was ninth in a family of 11 children. In 1966, his father, John Vartanian, moved the family to Visalia where they created The Vintage Press Restaurant. At first, David dreamed of being a carpenter, but as he grew older the family business grew, and David found his true passion. In time, he learned every aspect of the restaurant business through experience, training, and culinary education. The carte du jour is classically French with a California influence. The menu offers traditional Armenian dishes, drawing from David’s family heritage. The Vintage Press has received awards and accolades from the nation’s restaurant and wine aficionados, and is credited for featuring one of the best restaurant wine lists in the world. In addition to The Vintage Press Restaurant and Catering, David co-owns Jack and Charlie’s, The Southern Pacific Depot, and Le Boulevard Coffee Market-all located in Visalia.
Living in the heartland of American agriculture, the menu at The Vintage Press revolves to include a wide range of seasonal fruit and vegetables. This recipe is simple enough, but is one of those alchemic mixtures that ends up being greater than the mere sum of its parts. A small, scooped-out, whole pumpkin is filled with smoked chicken, cheese, sautéed onion, and chives (plus a hit of chili sauce), before being topped up with a not-insignificant dose of heavy cream. Lids back on, into the oven until tender-and then each lucky eater experiences sweet, tender pumpkin flesh in combination with now-melded, savory filling. David uses tender roasted chicken, Jarlsberg cheese and pistachios to create his signature dish — a magical fall or winter entrée.
Ingredients:
6 baby pumpkins
4 ounces Jarlsberg cheese
8 ounces smoked (or regular) chicken, diced