Chef David Vartanian’s Roasted Whole Baby Pumpkins

Rough chopped pistachios

* Jarlsberg is a mild cheese made from cow’s milk, with large, regular eyes, originating from Jarlsberg, Norway. It is produced in Norway, as well as in Ireland and in the state of Ohio, licensed from Norwegian dairy producers. It is classified as a Swiss-type cheese.

Makes 6 servings

Preparation:

Place pumpkins whole into a baking pan, cover with foil and bake in a 325°F oven for 45 minutes or until the pumpkins are soft.

Using a sharp knife remove the tops of the pumpkin, discard the seeds and season the inside of the pumpkins with salt and pepper. Heat the butter in a sauté pan and cook the onion over medium heat until soft. In a bowl combine the smoked chicken, Jarlsberg cheese, and cooked onion and chive. Mix well and then season with salt. Add chili sauce and pepper to taste.

Fill the pumpkin with the smoked chicken mixture and pour one ounce of heavy cream into each pumpkin. Place the tops back onto each pumpkin, cover with aluminum foil and roast the pumpkins in a 350°F oven for 15-20 minutes. To serve, place one ounce of lemon butter sauce on each of the warm plates and place a pumpkin on each plate.

Lemon Butter Sauce:

Ingredients:

2 shallots, diced

1 cup white wine

1 ounce champagne vinegar

2 ounces heavy cream

6 ounces sweet butter

Juice of one lemon

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon chives

Combine the shallots, wine and vinegar in a sauce pan. Bring to a simmer and reduce by one half. Add the heavy cream and reduce again. Over low heat whisk in the sweet butter piece by piece. Season with the salt, pepper and lemon juice. Add the chives just before serving.

From steak and sirloin grilled to perfection, premium quality fish, hearty soups and garden fresh salads to tantalizing desserts, extraordinary appetizers for sharing, and a wine list that Wine Spectator writes “is one of the best in the world,” The Los Angeles Times called the restaurant “…a bastion of culinary merit.” For over 50 years, the Vartanian family has offered fine dining balanced with genuine charm and a sense of community. “As founders of several local cultural events, we savor our role in Visalia. And as the venue for many special moments and events, the family cherishes the ability to make every meal distinctive, as well as meaningful.”

The Vintage Press Restaurant

216 N. Willis St.

Visalia, CA 93291

Website: http://www.thevintagepress.com/

Menus: https://www.thevintagepress.com/menus

Phone: (559) 733-3033

Research suggests that pistachios have numerous benefits and may help to maintain good health, support an active lifestyle and reduce the risk of nutrition-related diseases. A new study conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal, Nutrients, determined that pistachios have a very high antioxidant capacity, among the highest when compared to values reported in research of many foods commonly known for their antioxidant capacity, such as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, beets, and red wine.

