  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
38

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prof. Davit Ghazaryan, at left, gives composter Konstantin Petorssian the Komitas commemorative medal
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

Composer Konstantin Petrossian Receives Komitas Award

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
2
0

YEREVAN — On August 23, at the Music Society of Armenia, Prof. Davit Ghazaryan, the president of the Music Society of Armenia, awarded composer Konstantin Petrossian with the Komitas commemorative medal of the Music Society of Armenia for his significant contribution to the development of Armenian compositional art, as well as on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the foundation of the Music Society of Armenia.

The award ceremony took place in a warm atmosphere, where Ghazaryan emphasized the merits of Maestro Konstantin Petrossian for his contribution to the Armenian composer’s art, particularly in various genres of academic music. The maestro, in turn, thanked Ghazaryan for this important award, as well as for his selfless service to Armenian culture, always keeping his hand on the pulse of Armenian music and following the activities of cultural figures. At the end of the ceremony, Petrossian presented Ghazaryan with his newly published Selected Songs collection, expressing hope that the songs included in the collection will become part of the playlists of  conservatory and college students and many soloists.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous 18th Century Armenian Hmayil/Prayer Scroll Translation Published
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.