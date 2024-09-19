Composer Konstantin Petrossian Receives Komitas Award

YEREVAN — On August 23, at the Music Society of Armenia, Prof. Davit Ghazaryan, the president of the Music Society of Armenia, awarded composer Konstantin Petrossian with the Komitas commemorative medal of the Music Society of Armenia for his significant contribution to the development of Armenian compositional art, as well as on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the foundation of the Music Society of Armenia.

The award ceremony took place in a warm atmosphere, where Ghazaryan emphasized the merits of Maestro Konstantin Petrossian for his contribution to the Armenian composer’s art, particularly in various genres of academic music. The maestro, in turn, thanked Ghazaryan for this important award, as well as for his selfless service to Armenian culture, always keeping his hand on the pulse of Armenian music and following the activities of cultural figures. At the end of the ceremony, Petrossian presented Ghazaryan with his newly published Selected Songs collection, expressing hope that the songs included in the collection will become part of the playlists of conservatory and college students and many soloists.