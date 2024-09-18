  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Rouben Koulaksezian
Rouben Koulaksezian: Traveling through ‘Little Armenias’

Artsvi Bakhchinyan
VENICE — Rouben Koulaksezian’s name is known to many Armenians, especially in diaspora. Born in 1989 in Paris, to an Armenian father and a French mother, Rouben studied at the ESSEC Business School and Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne. He is known for his “Little Armenias” project founded in 2018 with the aim of forging links between Armenian communities around the world, and more particularly by creating educational content on social networks, to reach younger people. The result is the publication of Little Armenias. Your Travel Guide in the Armenian Diaspora guidebooks in English and French, covering Armenian sites in more than 100 countries. By the way, on September 17, 2020 Mirror-Spectator editor Alin K. Gregorian wrote about the initial volume.

After a brief meeting in Yerevan I met Rouben again in last August in Venice, where he came to present his book to the participants of the 38th edition of the Intensive Summer Course of Armenian Language and Culture of the Association Padus-Araxes.

Dear Rouben, my long contacts with Diaspora show that there are not many French Armenians who have the same Armenian language skills or links to Armenia like you. What is your biggest motivation in keeping your Armenian identity so strong?

I agree that French Armenians tend to assimilate quicker than other diasporas, but I think that in the case of my family, even if we are a family that came to France in 1930 from Aleppo, we always tried to transmit the Armenian identity to the next generations. I can say that my biggest motivation is this family heritage, when I imagine my ancestors being proud of what I’m doing, I understand it’s the right path.

You speak a number of languages. Many think there is no need to study a language with limited usage such as Armenian. How do you counter that?

I have many stories of random situations where the Armenian language, that I learned as a young adult, was really helpful. Actually, even speaking a few words creates a connection with other Armenians anywhere in the world. As we say in Armenian, “The more languages you know, the more persons you are.” It’s important to understand concepts in the language of your ancestors. I’d be very frustrated if I was in a situation where, hypothetically, if I could meet my great-grandfather, I’d had no common language to talk to him.

I also remember when I arrived in Buenos Aires for the first time, I met with a local Armenian couple. We had coffee together, we talked about the Armenian diaspora experience… and after an hour they told me: “We are getting married next week, come to the wedding.” That how I realized that being French-Armenian gave me an advantage over other French travelers, because I had fellow Armenians that are locals in many countries. Being Armenian made my experience of visiting Buenos Aires much closer to the local life than if I wasn’t.

During your travels to more than 100 countries, where did you have the most unexpected Armenian meeting?

I had too many unexpected meetings to just pick one… I think “unexpected” is what defines the best aspect of traveling in the Armenian diaspora. For example, in the town of Encarnacion, Paraguay, there is a water well called Ykua San Blas (“ykua” means “well” in local Guarani language), dedicated to Saint Blaise who was from Armenia. An Armenian living in Paraguay renovated the well, bringing a khachkar, a pulpulak (water fountain in Armenian) and a bronze statue of Saint Blaise from Armenia to Paraguay.

Rouben Koulaksezian

Koulaksez means “without ear” in Turkish. How did your you unusual surname come about?

We can’t be sure about the origin of the last name, but we probably had an ancestor that was either deaf or stubborn. My family is originally from Marash, in Cilicia. After the genocide and the withdrawal of French troops, they moved to Aleppo, then to France, to an industrial town near Lyon, called Saint-Chamond. Most of my relatives are still there today.

What do you want to see changed most both in Armenia and Diaspora?

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

I want a prosperous future for Armenia and for it develop even more its connections with all diasporan communities. For the diaspora, I want the best for every single community, but contexts are very diverse. In general, we should do our best to fight to keep our Armenian identity alive through the next generations. We should also, when history made it hard for us to stay in a place, do what we can to preserve our heritage, our landmarks, etc.

Do you intend to continue the “Little Armenias?” If no, what will be your next Armenian initiative?

I intend to continue the “Little Armenias” project. I have many ideas, but the new edition of the book and developing social media content creation are my main objectives for the year coming.

