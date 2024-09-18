Walnut Carrot Cake Muffins with California Walnuts

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt (to taste)

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line 12 muffin cups with paper liners (or lightly grease the muffin tin).

In a large bowl, stir together carrots, sugar, oil, applesauce, eggs and vanilla extract. Whisk together until smooth.

Add flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and salt, and stir together until fully incorporated. Fold in most of the walnuts, reserving some to top the muffins.

Spoon equal amounts of batter into each cup and sprinkle with remaining walnuts. Bake for 25 minutes or until the tops are firm to touch or a toothpick comes out clean.

Let cool completely, then store in an airtight container for up to 3 days, or refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Pro tip: Always store your walnuts in the refrigerator or freezer so they stay fresh. And start to think of walnuts as part of a heart-healthy eating plan – not just for special occasions. Remember that when you include walnuts as part of a healthy eating plan, you may be lowering your risk of heart disease.

Check out additional plant-forward recipes to get into the spirit of the Power of 3. If you want to learn more about the Power of 3 initiative, read all about it, as California Walnuts gathers inspiration from kitchens and chefs around the world on how to incorporate more walnuts into your daily meals and snacks.

References:

1 Supportive but not conclusive research shows that eating 1.5 ounces of walnuts per day, as part of a low saturated fat and low cholesterol diet and not resulting in increased caloric intake, may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. (FDA) One ounce of walnuts offers 18g of total fat, 2.5g of monounsaturated fat, 13g of polyunsaturated fat including 2.5g of alpha-linolenic acid – the plant-based omega-3.

2 Papanikolaou Y, Brooks J, Reider C, Fulgoni VL: U.S. adults are not meeting recommended levels for fish and omega-3 fatty acid intake: results of an analysis using observational data from NHANES 2003–2008. Nutr J. 2014, 13: 31-10.1186/1475-2891-13-31.

California Origins

More than 99% of the walnuts in U.S. are grown in the fertile soils of California’s Central Valley. Internationally, California walnuts supply two-thirds of the world’s walnut trade.

The California Walnut Board was established in 1948 to represent the walnut growers and handlers of California. The Board is funded by mandatory assessments of the handlers. The California Walnut Commission, established in 1987, is funded by mandatory assessments of the growers.

The walnut was first cultivated in California by the Franciscan Fathers in the late 1700s. The earliest walnuts to enter California were known as “mission” walnuts. Unlike today’s walnuts, these first entries were small with hard shells. The trees flourished in the Mediterranean-like climate zones of California, and by the 1870s modern walnut production had begun with orchard plantings in southern California, near Santa Barbara. In the next 70 years the center of California’s walnut production shifted with successful plantings in the central and northern parts of the state. Many of today’s improved cultivars are descendants of early plantings. Luther Burbank is credited with early research in California walnut cultivation.

