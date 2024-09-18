  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

The teachers, principals and speakers in front of St. Vartan Cathedral in NYC
Diocese Holds Symposium of Armenian Language Teachers

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
NEW YORK — The Eastern Diocese’s Armenian Language Ministry held its annual Teachers’ Symposium on Saturday, September 7, at the Diocesan Center in New York. Dn. Hovhannes Khosdeghian organized the gathering of some 40 Armenian School teachers and principals from nine Diocesan parishes — hailing from New York and New Jersey as well as North Carolina, Georgia, and New England — who met to discuss the state of our schools, their needs, and ways to make Armenian programs more effective and meaningful.

Dn. Hovhannes Khosdeghian makes a point

Cathedral Vicar Fr. Davit Karamyan and Fr. Abraham Malkhasyan, pastor of Holy Martyrs Church in Bayside, NY, joined the educators, as did Hovik Mamikonyan, from Armenia’s Permanent Mission of to the United Nations.

Interim Director of Ministries Fr. Hratch Sargsyan welcomed participants and conveyed the blessing Diocesan Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, and the Primate’s fond wishes for a fruitful conference.

Fr. Hratch Sargsyan and Arthur Ipek

“It is a pleasure to welcome you in the Diocesan Center,” continued Fr. Hratch, “and I thank you all for taking the time to take part in person to this important gathering. Christian religion and the culture of our Armenian language are the two wings which makes our ministry of transmitting these two genuine components of our identity possible to rise and meet all challenges. Our history witnessed time and again the reality of demise every time one or the other of these bastions fell apart.”

He expressed his appreciation to all educators engaged in the daily and most often unrecognized work of keeping alive the flame of our identity. “Through your work, you keep alive the timeless work of Saints Mesrob and Catholicos Sahak and our Translators, giving the Word of God to the next generation,” he concluded.

Speakers and Discussions

The main speakers in the morning were Christopher Zakian, Communications Director of the Diocese, and Aram Arkun, Managing Editor of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator and Executive Director of the Tekeyan Cultural Association.

From left, Dn. Hovhannes Khosdeghian, Aram Arkun and Christopher Zakian

Zakian presented a thought stirring analysis and reading of the story of the lives of St. Voski and companions, a fitting monument to the power of dreams and aspirations of a society crystallizing its identity, the knowledge of itself.

Arkun’s talk concentrated on the material and real evolution of the gain and loss and regain of the language as the palpable tool of expressing this identity in the history of his family: the microcosm of many Armenian families.

After lunch, representing the generation that grew from our schools, Arthur Ipek presented a lecture touching upon reminiscences of personal school experience which shaped his attachment to the Armenian language and its cultivation in writing prose and poetry, as well as other published young authors.

Luca Johnson, a USC business and finance graduate who interned at the Armenian Language Ministry this summer, presented his survey in understanding the influence religious and cultural identity has on economic investment in Armenia.

The need for developing a common core curriculum, supporting textbooks and adequate teaching materials was discussed at length. Evensong and Requiem Service for Teachers who passed away this year was held at the conclusion of the day, and the discussion continued around a fellowship dinner.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
