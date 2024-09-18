Recent Mineral Treatment Advances in Armenia: Ensuring Future Progress

The abovementioned three new industrial facilities are likely equipped with pollution abatement equipment that adhere to best practices. Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) principles are increasingly being enforced across the industry, and companies that do not strive for improvement may face sanctions. At the time of writing this article, the author could not fully verify this information.

On the research and development front, particularly regarding the final transformation of concentrates or low-grade mineral facilities, several examples highlight progress. The National Polytechnic University of Armenia (NPUA) Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Chemical Technology, Armenia’s sole institution specializing in mining and metallurgy, has made notable contributions. It played a key role in advancing the process development at the brownfield Pure Iron Plant, including the implementation of pyro- and hydro-metallurgical steps in the processing circuit.

Another notable area of research by NPUA was the mechano-chemical activation of slag wastes, copper and chromium concentrates, followed by a metallothermic step to produce refined metals. Mechano-chemistry gained prominence in the 1990s as a method to accelerate mineral treatment, with several European institutes conducting experiments. This technique has also found applications in other fields of chemistry and remains a promising research area due to the ongoing development of low-energy and more efficient milling equipment.

Armbiotechnology, a division of the Department of Microbiology at the Armenian Academy of Sciences has regularly contributed to research on the bio-leaching of metals from mineral ores using bacteria. More recently, the focus has included bio-absorption of dissolved metals. Much of this research has been driven by Dr Arevik Vardanyan, who has collaborated with several research teams in European institutes. Although some of the bio-leaching findings have piqued the interest of Armenian mining companies, particularly those looking to treat sulphur-bearing minerals, no studies have advanced to a more developed stage. Bio- leaching technologies have been successfully applied in other countries, especially for gold and copper recovery. It can even be combined with heap leaching techniques.

Lernametallurgiai laboratories have conducted numerous studies on copper and precious metals processing, as well as their by-products, over the past 20 years. Their research includes a low-temperature hydro-metallurgical process that could potentially replace conventional copper smelting. Unlike smelting, which generates sulphuric acid as a by-product, this process captures sulphur released during mineral processing as elemental sulphur, making it easier to transport safely and to store. This method offers flexibility for smaller-scale refining, allows treatment of lower-grade concentrates and more complex mineral systems, and facilitates faster recovery of accompanying elements, such as precious metals. A key area for achieving favourable economics is converting the separated iron from chalcopyrite, a copper iron sulfide mineral, into a saleable high purity by-product. This research has strategic importance for Armenia, where large quantities of copper concentrates are currently exported for smelting and refining. Local pure copper production could secure premiums on refined copper and provide freedom to sell on the international market. It would also create opportunities to manufacture value-added copper products such as copper sulphate salt and copper plate and tubing.

These examples demonstrate a willingness and openness of Armenian research facilities to embrace the risks associated with adopting new minerals transformation techniques and pioneering innovative treatment pathways. Specialists are essential, not only for driving scientific advancement but also for implementing industry standards and translating cutting-edge research into practical applications. To sustain and encourage these eﬀorts, the next section will delve into future considerations and strategies for fostering continued progress and excellence in the field.

Future Considerations

Mining worldwide faces several pressing challenges that are shaping its future landscape: a growing demand for metals driven by electrification; decreasing ore grades impacting process economics, increasing material handling needs and requiring larger landmasses to store tailings; a decline in new large metal ore discoveries; increased focus on complex ores, wastes and tailings as investment targets; water scarcity exacerbated by climate change; a sense of urgency for technology breakthroughs in mineral process research; a shortage of skilled personnel to operate the mines effectively; a polarized world requiring shorter, end-to-end supply chains; and stricter ESG standards for mined product sales.

These global trends are already being felt in Armenia, specifically the sixth and seventh items. Many specialists are nearing retirement, and the mineral sciences programs are struggling to attract new talent. Decades of underfunding in geosciences, mining and chemical education programs have diminished the quality of education. Many graduates from these programs are turning to the IT industry, rather than remaining in the mining sector. Public awareness and educational outreach about careers in mineral science — which often offer quite competitive salaries and benefits — remain insufficient. Strengthening these areas is crucial for Armenia to sustain and advance its mining industry in the face of these global challenges.

The authors want to highlight that geology, chemistry and minerals/mining engineering are as crucial to Armenia’s strategic outlook as robotics, AI and computer engineering. Copper, in particular, holds a value comparable to that of oil and gas, with Armenia possessing important reserves. Enhancing the quality of these mining-related academic programs and attracting more candidates is a topic worthy of its own in-depth discussion. Addressing the current deficiencies in Armenia may require a generational effort.

To further advance the field, active support from major companies, as well as government ministries is essential. Several initiatives are already underway, such as the newly created International Chamber of Mines of Armenia (ICMA), and ZCMC’s 2023 support for funding student internships, mentorships, modernizing the NPUA Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Chemical Technology laboratory facilities, and continuing education for current ZCMC employees (https://iravaban.net/en/435620.html).

The establishment of the ICMA marks a significant step in advancing the country’s mining sector. As an independent non-profit institution, the ICMA collaborates with all stakeholders in Armenia’s mining industry, focusing on the development, maintenance, and enhancement of the nation’s mineral resources. The ICMA is committed to ensuring that Armenia adheres to international standards of sustainability and competitiveness, drawing on the expertise of international professionals who are integral to its mission. Initiatives in progress, such as student exchange programs with institutions like the Metallurgy and Materials Society (METSOC) of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) in Canada can motivate and stimulate the exchange of knowledge between Armenia and the global mining community.

In addition to the ICMA’s efforts, the Armenian diaspora can play a crucial role in furthering Armenia’s mining industry. Visiting lecturers, joint research projects, and industry partnerships can also foster innovation and elevate the country’s standing in the international mining arena. Through active involvement, members of the diaspora with various technical expertise, including policy development and expertise in ESG can help the government and Armenian mining companies align with global standards. By leveraging our global connections, Armenia can build a more resilient mining sector.

Furthermore, based on numerous discussions with Armenian specialists, the following additional measures could further enhance the sector. 1) Facilitating exchange programs where employed engineers spend several months working facilities who process Armenian concentrate; 2) Establishing a yearly program to fully fund talented students or professional engineers for advanced studies or post graduate assignments in foreign universities. Upon completion, these individuals would return to Armenia to fulfill a contract with the sponsor, focusing on the area of research and potentially serving as lecturers at NPUA; 3) Cultivating a culture of inclusion in the workplace culture, to improve outcomes and attract and retain new talent, in both industry and academia; 4) Encouraging mastery of English to facilitate communication with the international network and facilitate global collaborations; 5) Having all mineralogical analysis equipment available in Armenia, as well as mineralogists trained on the equipment. This will enable them to guide process specialists in making optimal decisions; 6) Increasing public awareness about the changing face of mining, its societal value, and the global ESG principles now being enforced.

Many of these guidelines are echoed in a recent presentation to the Republic of Armenia government from the World Bank. All these actions are achievable, but one crucial element is needed to bring them to fruition: a driving force.