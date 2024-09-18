Recent Mineral Treatment Advances in Armenia: Ensuring Future Progress

By Vicken Aprahamian and Lori Manoukian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
Setting the Stage
Armenia’s involvement with mining dates back thousands of years. By 5000 B.C., the region’s inhabitants had discovered copper, marking one of the earliest uses of metal in human history. This early engagement with mining laid the groundwork for technological advancements. The development of metal for cutting tools followed the advancement of metallurgy and the discovery of bronze around 3000 B.C. This progression from early copper use to bronze metallurgy played an important role in shaping Armenia’s historical and economic development.
Modern mining in Armenia began at the onset of the Industrial Revolution in Europe, in the early 1800s, with the extraction of copper minerals in the Lori and Syunik provinces. A French-owned company significantly expanded the mining activity, eventually establishing a local copper smelter that supplied copper metal to Tsarist Russia in the lead-up to World War I. By the late 1940s, molybdenum, a metal used to enhance the strength and durability of steel alloys, became increasingly important as a by-product of the copper mines. Gold mining began in the 1950s with the Sotk mine establishment. These developments, along with the installation of a copper smelter in the 1960s, significantly contributed to the Soviet economy at the height of its industrial era.
During the mid-1900s, amid conventional metal mining, the quarrying of non-metallic minerals like basalt, salt and perlite was ramped up to meet growing demand. Mining contributes to the country!s economy (3.8% of GDP, 50% of exports), creates jobs (up to 11,000), maintains communities, and helps populate distant regions such as Syunik province. Currently, Armenia has six active, medium to large metal mines – Akhtala, Agarak, Kajaran, Teghout, Shahumyan and Sotk. The Kajaran mine, operated by Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine (ZCMC), is the largest, with a capacity to treat 22.5 Mt of ore per year, producing copper and molybdenum concentrate. Armenia’s abundant copper and molybdenum reserves ensure production well into the next century. This historical evolution from ancient metallurgy to modern mining underscores Armenia’s enduring connection with metal resources and its growing role in the global mining industry.