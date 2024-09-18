  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

View of Kajaran Mine, an open pit mine owned and operated by Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine. Milling operations can be seen in the background.
Armenia & KarabakhOpinion

Recent Mineral Treatment Advances in Armenia: Ensuring Future Progress

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Vicken Aprahamian and Lori Manoukian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

Setting the Stage

Armenia’s involvement with mining dates back thousands of years. By 5000 B.C., the region’s inhabitants had discovered copper, marking one of the earliest uses of metal in human history. This early engagement with mining laid the groundwork for technological advancements. The development of metal for cutting tools followed the advancement of metallurgy and the discovery of bronze around 3000 B.C. This progression from early copper use to bronze metallurgy played an important role in shaping Armenia’s historical and economic development.

Modern mining in Armenia began at the onset of the Industrial Revolution in Europe, in the early 1800s, with the extraction of copper minerals in the Lori and Syunik provinces. A French-owned company significantly expanded the mining activity, eventually establishing a local copper smelter that supplied copper metal to Tsarist Russia in the lead-up to World War I. By the late 1940s, molybdenum, a metal used to enhance the strength and durability of steel alloys, became increasingly important as a by-product of the copper mines. Gold mining began in the 1950s with the Sotk mine establishment. These developments, along with the installation of a copper smelter in the 1960s, significantly contributed to the Soviet economy at the height of its industrial era.

During the mid-1900s, amid conventional metal mining, the quarrying of non-metallic minerals like basalt, salt and perlite was ramped up to meet growing demand. Mining contributes to the country!s economy (3.8% of GDP, 50% of exports), creates jobs (up to 11,000), maintains communities, and helps populate distant regions such as Syunik province. Currently, Armenia has six active, medium to large metal mines – Akhtala, Agarak, Kajaran, Teghout, Shahumyan and Sotk. The Kajaran mine, operated by Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine (ZCMC), is the largest, with a capacity to treat 22.5 Mt of ore per year, producing copper and molybdenum concentrate. Armenia’s abundant copper and molybdenum reserves ensure production well into the next century. This historical evolution from ancient metallurgy to modern mining underscores Armenia’s enduring connection with metal resources and its growing role in the global mining industry.

Trucks carrying copper-molybdenum ore to the crushing area on a Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine mine site.

This article does not aim to debate the complexities of mining, including its necessity, environmental and social impacts, governance gaps or legacy site management. Instead, it reviews how some recent mineral processing challenges have been addressed and provides an overview of important areas of mineral treatment research in Armenia. The focus is on highlighting and celebrating these achievements. This article makes suggestions for enhancing positive visibility of mining and mineral science professions, while maintaining a forward-looking momentum in this field.

Recent Novel Processes and a Selection of Advances in Minerals Research

Armenia experienced several disruptive events beginning with the 1988 earthquake, followed by the Soviet Union breakup, and subsequent conflict in the 1990s. The 1988 earthquake damaged or destroyed over 150 major industrial facilities, including the Metsamor nucelar power plant, which provided 30% of the country’s electricity and was forced to shut down. These immense changes complicated governance and ultimately led to the emigration of mining specialists.

Despite these challenges, around the year 2000, the Armenian mining industry began to regain its footing. This resurgence included efforts to introduce new technologies for mineral processing. The first major advancement was the technological upgrade at the Pure Iron plant, then operated by Germany’s Cronimet. In the late 1990s, the facility shifted from iron processing to molybdenum concentrate transformation, producing molybdenum, ferro-molybdenum and ammonium perrhenate, a rhenium salt. The installation of roasters and a hydro-metallurgical circuit eliminated the need to ship molybdenum concentrates to foreign facilities. This value addition through refined molybdenum production and its by-products increased company earnings, eliminated the need for lower-value concentrate shipments and created local jobs.

In 2011, Geoprom selected the Albion process system for implementation at the Ararat gold recovery plant. This state-or-the-art technology, offered by Glencore of Canada, features fine grinding equipment capable of breaking down gold bearing sulphide minerals before cyanidation. The process extended the life of the Sotk mine and enabled exceptional gold recovery, achieving a 95% yield from leftover sulphide minerals that only yielded 20% through direct cyanidation.

In 2016, Lydian International, a Canadian company, decided to proceed with mining the Amulsar deposit, to recover gold and silver from low-grade oxide mineral despite a pushback from environmental activists. The selected process, known as heap leaching, is widely used and proven technique globally, though this is the first operation of its kind in Armenia. After many delays, the operation is scheduled to begin in 2025.

The abovementioned three new industrial facilities are likely equipped with pollution abatement equipment that adhere to best practices. Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) principles are increasingly being enforced across the industry, and companies that do not strive for improvement may face sanctions. At the time of writing this article, the author could not fully verify this information.

On the research and development front, particularly regarding the final transformation of concentrates or low-grade mineral facilities, several examples highlight progress. The National Polytechnic University of Armenia (NPUA) Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Chemical Technology, Armenia’s sole institution specializing in mining and metallurgy, has made notable contributions. It played a key role in advancing the process development at the brownfield Pure Iron Plant, including the implementation of pyro- and hydro-metallurgical steps in the processing circuit.

Another notable area of research by NPUA was the mechano-chemical activation of slag wastes, copper and chromium concentrates, followed by a metallothermic step to produce refined metals. Mechano-chemistry gained prominence in the 1990s as a method to accelerate mineral treatment, with several European institutes conducting experiments. This technique has also found applications in other fields of chemistry and remains a promising research area due to the ongoing development of low-energy and more efficient milling equipment.

Armbiotechnology, a division of the Department of Microbiology at the Armenian Academy of Sciences has regularly contributed to research on the bio-leaching of metals from mineral ores using bacteria. More recently, the focus has included bio-absorption of dissolved metals. Much of this research has been driven by Dr Arevik Vardanyan, who has collaborated with several research teams in European institutes. Although some of the bio-leaching findings have piqued the interest of Armenian mining companies, particularly those looking to treat sulphur-bearing minerals, no studies have advanced to a more developed stage. Bio- leaching technologies have been successfully applied in other countries, especially for gold and copper recovery. It can even be combined with heap leaching techniques.

Lernametallurgiai laboratories have conducted numerous studies on copper and precious metals processing, as well as their by-products, over the past 20 years. Their research includes a low-temperature hydro-metallurgical process that could potentially replace conventional copper smelting. Unlike smelting, which generates sulphuric acid as a by-product, this process captures sulphur released during mineral processing as elemental sulphur, making it easier to transport safely and to store. This method offers flexibility for smaller-scale refining, allows treatment of lower-grade concentrates and more complex mineral systems, and facilitates faster recovery of accompanying elements, such as precious metals. A key area for achieving favourable economics is converting the separated iron from chalcopyrite, a copper iron sulfide mineral, into a saleable high purity by-product. This research has strategic importance for Armenia, where large quantities of copper concentrates are currently exported for smelting and refining. Local pure copper production could secure premiums on refined copper and provide freedom to sell on the international market. It would also create opportunities to manufacture value-added copper products such as copper sulphate salt and copper plate and tubing.

These examples demonstrate a willingness and openness of Armenian research facilities to embrace the risks associated with adopting new minerals transformation techniques and pioneering innovative treatment pathways. Specialists are essential, not only for driving scientific advancement but also for implementing industry standards and translating cutting-edge research into practical applications. To sustain and encourage these eﬀorts, the next section will delve into future considerations and strategies for fostering continued progress and excellence in the field.

Future Considerations

Mining worldwide faces several pressing challenges that are shaping its future landscape: a growing demand for metals driven by electrification; decreasing ore grades impacting process economics, increasing material handling needs and requiring larger landmasses to store tailings; a decline in new large metal ore discoveries; increased focus on complex ores, wastes and tailings as investment targets; water scarcity exacerbated by climate change; a sense of urgency for technology breakthroughs in mineral process research; a shortage of skilled personnel to operate the mines effectively; a polarized world requiring shorter, end-to-end supply chains; and stricter ESG standards for mined product sales.

These global trends are already being felt in Armenia, specifically the sixth and seventh items. Many specialists are nearing retirement, and the mineral sciences programs are struggling to attract new talent. Decades of underfunding in geosciences, mining and chemical education programs have diminished the quality of education. Many graduates from these programs are turning to the IT industry, rather than remaining in the mining sector. Public awareness and educational outreach about careers in mineral science — which often offer quite competitive salaries and benefits — remain insufficient. Strengthening these areas is crucial for Armenia to sustain and advance its mining industry in the face of these global challenges.

The authors want to highlight that geology, chemistry and minerals/mining engineering are as crucial to Armenia’s strategic outlook as robotics, AI and computer engineering. Copper, in particular, holds a value comparable to that of oil and gas, with Armenia possessing important reserves. Enhancing the quality of these mining-related academic programs and attracting more candidates is a topic worthy of its own in-depth discussion. Addressing the current deficiencies in Armenia may require a generational effort.

To further advance the field, active support from major companies, as well as government ministries is essential. Several initiatives are already underway, such as the newly created International Chamber of Mines of Armenia (ICMA), and ZCMC’s 2023 support for funding student internships, mentorships, modernizing the NPUA Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Chemical Technology laboratory facilities, and continuing education for current ZCMC employees (https://iravaban.net/en/435620.html).

The establishment of the ICMA marks a significant step in advancing the country’s mining sector. As an independent non-profit institution, the ICMA collaborates with all stakeholders in Armenia’s mining industry, focusing on the development, maintenance, and enhancement of the nation’s mineral resources. The ICMA is committed to ensuring that Armenia adheres to international standards of sustainability and competitiveness, drawing on the expertise of international professionals who are integral to its mission. Initiatives in progress, such as student exchange programs with institutions like the Metallurgy and Materials Society (METSOC) of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) in Canada can motivate and stimulate the exchange of knowledge between Armenia and the global mining community.

In addition to the ICMA’s efforts, the Armenian diaspora can play a crucial role in furthering Armenia’s mining industry. Visiting lecturers, joint research projects, and industry partnerships can also foster innovation and elevate the country’s standing in the international mining arena. Through active involvement, members of the diaspora with various technical expertise, including policy development and expertise in ESG can help the government and Armenian mining companies align with global standards. By leveraging our global connections, Armenia can build a more resilient mining sector.

Furthermore, based on numerous discussions with Armenian specialists, the following additional measures could further enhance the sector. 1) Facilitating exchange programs where employed engineers spend several months working facilities who process Armenian concentrate; 2) Establishing a yearly program to fully fund talented students or professional engineers for advanced studies or post graduate assignments in foreign universities. Upon completion, these individuals would return to Armenia to fulfill a contract with the sponsor, focusing on the area of research and potentially serving as lecturers at NPUA; 3) Cultivating a culture of inclusion in the workplace culture, to improve outcomes and attract and retain new talent, in both industry and academia; 4) Encouraging mastery of English to facilitate communication with the international network and facilitate global collaborations; 5) Having all mineralogical analysis equipment available in Armenia, as well as mineralogists trained on the equipment. This will enable them to guide process specialists in making optimal decisions; 6) Increasing public awareness about the changing face of mining, its societal value, and the global ESG principles now being enforced.

Many of these guidelines are echoed in a recent presentation to the Republic of Armenia government from the World Bank. All these actions are achievable, but one crucial element is needed to bring them to fruition: a driving force.

