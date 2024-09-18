  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Sona Baloyan and Ara Khzmalyan at NAASR (photo Aram Arkun)
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureCommunity

Matenadaran Delegation Visits US East Coast Institutions

Aram Arkun
BELMONT, Mass. — A delegation from the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts — widely known simply as the Matenadaran — led by Director Arayik “Ara” Khzmalyan, visited several cities in the US, including Boston and New York, in early September. The delegation included the Matenadaran’s Deputy Director of Development Tatevik Muradyan and International Development Specialist Sona Baloyan.

The Matenadaran is the world’s largest repository of Armenian manuscripts, housing approximately 23,000, and also holds around 500,000 archival documents and many other rare items such as early printed books.

Dr. Khzmalyan, formerly deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport from 2019 was elected in July 2023 to his current position, defeating in-house candidates Drs. Karen Matevosyan, then Acting Director of Matenadaran, and Artsruni Sahakyan, research associate of the Matenadaran. Khzmalyan served as director of the Tourism Development Foundation of Armenia from 2017 to 2019. From 2009 to 2017 he was director of the Matenadaran’s Archive Department.

From left, Dr. Alisa Dumikyan, who was a Visiting Scholar at the Armenian Museum in Watertown for several years and instrumental in coordinating the former’s partnership with the Matenadaran, Ara Khzmalyan, and Tatevik Muradyan, viewing some of the manuscripts restored by Matenadaran specialists at the Armenian Museum (photo courtesy Matenadaran)

In the Boston area, on September 9, the Matenadaran delegation visited the Armenian Museum of America in Watertown, met with the museum staff and viewed the restoration work previously conducted by Matenadaran specialists sent to Watertown for this purpose. It also met with philanthropist Noubar Afeyan to discuss various projects.

From left, Sona Baloyan, Ara Khzmalyan, Noubar Afeyan and Tatevik Muradyan (photo courtesy Matenadaran)

On September 10, the delegation met with Harvard University’s teaching staff in Cambridge at the initiative of Christina Maranci, the Mashtots Professor of Armenian Studies at Harvard University. They spoke about the Matenadaran’s academic activities and the results of the International Armenological Congress, also exploring opportunities for academic and educational cooperation, increasing access to digital resources, promoting Armenian studies within the university, and setting up summer schools for students interested in the subject. Khzmalyan invited participation in the open access international periodical Matenadaran: Medieval and Early Modern Armenian Studies (MEMAS) and the other scholarly publications of his institution.

Visiting Harvard University, with Dr. Christina Maranci, fifth from left (photo courtesy Matenadaran)

On September 12, the Matenadaran delegation visited the Morgan Library and Museum in New York, seeing the collection and meeting with Department Head of Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts Roger Wieck and Reader Services Librarian Sylvie Merian, a specialist in Armenian manuscripts and books, to discuss collaboration.

The Matenadaran delegation at the Morgan Library and Museum in NY: from left, Sona Baloyan, Tatevik Muradyan, Ara Khzmalyan, Roger Wieck, Sylvie Merian (photo courtesy Matenadaran)

NAASR Presentation

On September 10, after some private meetings, Khzmalyan gave an evening presentation to a group of community leaders at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) in Belmont. First, NAASR Director of Academic Affairs Marc Mamigonian welcomed guests. He noted NAASR’s collaboration with the Matenadaran, including a number of events, plus the provision in recent years of some 20 grants, together with the Knights of Vartan Fund for Armenian Studies (disclosure: the chairman of the latter committee is this author).

Marc Mamigonian holding a publication of the Matenadaran (photo Aram Arkun)

After he spoke about NAASR’s own library of over 37,000 items, NAASR Library Curator Ani Babaian rapidly showed three valuable manuscripts in the NAASR collection. These included a kanonakirk or book of canon law from 1679 written in what today is called Chmshgadzak (Cemisgezek) with a beautiful leather cover, a 17th century Armenian grammar book from Aleppo, and a fragment (20 loose pages) of a Book of Psalms, again from the 17th century.

Ani Babaian displaying an early 17th century manuscript on canon law at NAASR (photo Aram Arkun)

Mamigonian then introduced Khzmalyan, who accompanied his English-language talk, titled “Strategic Priorities of the Matenadaran: Modernization and Internationalization,” with a PowerPoint presentation. Khzmalyan put great emphasis on working with the US, for political as well as cultural goals. He declared: “In my vision, for the development of the Matenadaran, extensive international cooperation is a priority with a particular focus on deepening ties with the United States. And why the United States in particular? During our visit to meet with individual philanthropists, charitable organizations and representatives from academic and cultural institutions. The goal is not only to expand relations but also to foster a deeper understanding of Armenia to enhance its cultural footprint. It is not known that the perceptions of Armenia in the United States are often tied to the tragic events in Armenian history. Unfortunately this can overshadow the vibrant cultural heritage of the Armenian people, whose rich and creative expressions are fully embodied in the Matenadaran. We are confident that by knowing Armenia better, the United States will recognize a country with a rich history of tolerance, respect for other civilizations and cultures, and a deep commitment to democratic and humanistic values.”

Matenadaran Director Ara Khzmalyan at NAASR (photo Aram Arkun)

Khzmalyan announced that last month an official letter from US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien informed the Matenadaran that its proposal was selected to receive a grant of $74,000 from the US Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation. This will allow rare manuscripts and documents from Nagorno Karabakh, dating from the 13th to 18th centuries, which are now kept in the Matenadaran, to be catalogued, restored, digitalized and exhibited. Khzmalyan said he believed that this grant marks a symbolic beginning of the deepening of collaboration with similar institutions in the US.

Preservation and Dissemination

He declared that the primary goal of the Matenadaran was the preservation, processing, research, publication and popularization of the Armenian written heritage. In fact, it is the only professional restoration center in Armenia, he said, and thanks to joint funding from the Matenadaran and Ararat Bank, a new biochemical research group for manuscripts with modern laboratories has been established and will open in October during an international seminar at the Matenadaran called “Faces of Memory.”

Meanwhile, the Matenadaran’s researchers have already developed new methods to prepare and produce Armenian restoration paper from mulberry trees, traveling to Berlin and Tokyo as part of this project. Khzmalyan said that obtaining this paper previously was very expensive and presented many logistical issues, as the main producer was in Japan. Consequently, he said, this advancement not only will save money and secure Armenia’s independence from the international market, but give Armenian young specialists important experience in this work. He added that this project was supported by the Armenian Tree Project, whose representative was in the audience.

The digitization of written heritage is also underway. Khzmalyan noted that with a grant from the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, the Matenadaran is developing an Armenian manuscript catalogue access platform, which will feature various search tools, while with the support of another leading Armenian bank, it has acquired new digitization equipment. Around 8,000 manuscripts have already been digitized, and archival documents and early printed books are also being digitized.

With its various thematic exhibitions, Khzmalyan said that the Matenadaran ranks first in Armenia in terms of tourist visits, while organizing exhibitions in prestigious world museums like the Doge’s Palace in Venice or the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York are a priority. Discussions are underway to hold new exhibitions in several US museums. The Matenadaran also publishes scholarly works and foreign language albums, while implementing around a dozen educational programs for children and teenagers.

As the leading organization in the preservation, restoration and study of written heritage in the region, the Matenadaran is committed to extending its scope of responsibility, Khzmalyan said. It seeks to preserve and restore Armenian manuscripts on a global level, sending specialists to various centers to work on site and training specialists from other countries at its own facilities. He gave the example of hosting specialists from Syria and Lebanon in cooperation with UNESCO in 2018 and 2021 in workshops on conservation and restoration, while in 2022 the Matenadaran sent experts to the Center for the Digitization of Oriental Manuscripts in Erbil, Iraq. It also has played an important role in preserving the Armenian manuscript collection of the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem. In the US, Matenadaran specialists recently helped restore 21 manuscripts at the Armenian Museum in Watertown.

In early October, the Matenadaran will host a workshop called Faces of Memory, on the latest technologies for preservation and restoration of manuscripts and printed works.

New Administration, Programs and Finances

Khzmalyan remarked that “the Matenadaran’s activities are multilayered and comprehensive, requiring new management, approaches and adaption in line with modern standards and perceptions. Our motto is the older the values, the more modern the management of the institution should be. I am pleased to note that the government of Armenia is a strong supporter of these expansive efforts.”

Through recent structural changes, the Matenadaran has been reorganized into eight academic departments and four research groups. With new pr marketing tools, the Matenadaran has increased its outreach to the private sector, and grant sources. Khzmalyan said that over the past year alone, some $1,300,000 of financing has been secured from both governmental and non-governmental sources to support various projects and modernization efforts.

In 2023, the Matenadaran’s researchers published around 100 articles in various academic periodicals, presented 163 papers in conferences and workshops, and had 18 books published, while two master’s degree programs, in textology and the restoration of written heritage, have been planned in cooperation with Yerevan State University. It already began Ph.D. programs in 2012 in a number of other fields.

The Matenadaran held the International Armenological Congress in Yerevan from July 19 to 22, with the participation of some 40 Armenologists from around the world, including several from the US. Khzmalyan said, “The main objective of the Congress was to establish a unified platform in Armenia, particularly in the Matenadaran, for discussing issues concerning Armenian studies. It endeavored to address problems, promote the development of the academic discipline and multilateral cooperation as well as assessing and formulating future strategies….The results of that Congress will serve as the foundation for the state strategy on the development of Armenian studies.” He also hoped it would foster more collaborative research between Armenian and international Armenologists, encourage young scholars to become involved in Armenology, and support the publication and distribution of foreign language periodicals in this field.

As one of the principal issues discussed was the need for coordinated global efforts to preserve the Armenian written heritage, the Matenadaran, with the support of Minister of Education, Science Culture and Sports of Republic of Armenia Zhanna Andreasyan, convened a discussion with representatives from seven Armenian spiritual centers with manuscript collections for this purpose. A conference on medieval studies will be convened by the Matenadaran this November and a second international Armenological conference in 2025, Khzmalyan announced.

During the last year, many new items have been added to the Matenadaran’s collection, both through purchases and donations. Though Khzmalyan said that his current US trip was not specifically in pursuit of this goal, efforts here will begin in the future. He also noted that despite this, the last two manuscripts which were donated to the Matenadaran came from the US, specifically, from the Armenian Martyrs’ Congregational Church of Philadelphia.

Starting this year, Khzmalyan said that new gold, silver and bronze medals have been produced to give to important donors, while a new strategy to raise public awareness has been initiated. Some of the new acquisitions were showcased in a new exhibition entitled “One Year’s Eternity” while a prior exhibition, “Cherished Place: Homecoming of Manuscripts” displayed items major donors gave to the Matenadaran over the years.

Khzmalyan concluded, “Each manuscript that enters the Matenadaran stands as a testament to the persistence of our collective memory. Over the years, the donation of manuscripts has acquired a sacred significance. Each new issue illuminates the history of our collection, extends our knowledge and completes the history of the manuscript. Every manuscript that enters the Matenadaran receives continuous and dedicated professional care.”

After Khzmalyan’s formal talk, a ten-minute video was shown about the aforementioned International Armenological Congress, and then several questions were answered from audience members, with Baloyan translating for Khzmalyan.

The Matenadaran delegation with NAASR staff and board members: from left, Roxanne Etmekjian, Ani Babaian, Sona Baloyan, Marc Mamigonian, Tatevik Muradyan, Henry Theriault, Ara Khazmalyan, Joan Kolligian, Nancy Kolligian (photo David Medzorian)

During the informal reception that followed, Khzmalyan told the Mirror-Spectator that aside from the international repositioning of the Matenadaran to get appropriate global recognition, the Matenadaran can play an important role in uniting Armenians around the world, and the recent assembling of the representatives of seven Armenian spiritual centers is one evidence of this. He said: “the Matenadaran is the structure which will generate public optimism. Moreover, in our times, with divisiveness and the decline in values – the atmosphere of mutual rejection, there will be a structure which will be the unity and the connection between Armenians, coalescing around the same idea, and the Matenadaran is that structure.”

