Matenadaran Delegation Visits US East Coast Institutions

BELMONT, Mass. — A delegation from the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts — widely known simply as the Matenadaran — led by Director Arayik “Ara” Khzmalyan, visited several cities in the US, including Boston and New York, in early September. The delegation included the Matenadaran’s Deputy Director of Development Tatevik Muradyan and International Development Specialist Sona Baloyan.
The Matenadaran is the world’s largest repository of Armenian manuscripts, housing approximately 23,000, and also holds around 500,000 archival documents and many other rare items such as early printed books.
Dr. Khzmalyan, formerly deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport from 2019 was elected in July 2023 to his current position, defeating in-house candidates Drs. Karen Matevosyan, then Acting Director of Matenadaran, and Artsruni Sahakyan, research associate of the Matenadaran. Khzmalyan served as director of the Tourism Development Foundation of Armenia from 2017 to 2019. From 2009 to 2017 he was director of the Matenadaran’s Archive Department.
In the Boston area, on September 9, the Matenadaran delegation visited the Armenian Museum of America in Watertown, met with the museum staff and viewed the restoration work previously conducted by Matenadaran specialists sent to Watertown for this purpose. It also met with philanthropist Noubar Afeyan to discuss various projects.
On September 10, the delegation met with Harvard University’s teaching staff in Cambridge at the initiative of Christina Maranci, the Mashtots Professor of Armenian Studies at Harvard University. They spoke about the Matenadaran’s academic activities and the results of the International Armenological Congress, also exploring opportunities for academic and educational cooperation, increasing access to digital resources, promoting Armenian studies within the university, and setting up summer schools for students interested in the subject. Khzmalyan invited participation in the open access international periodical Matenadaran: Medieval and Early Modern Armenian Studies (MEMAS) and the other scholarly publications of his institution.
On September 12, the Matenadaran delegation visited the Morgan Library and Museum in New York, seeing the collection and meeting with Department Head of Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts Roger Wieck and Reader Services Librarian Sylvie Merian, a specialist in Armenian manuscripts and books, to discuss collaboration.