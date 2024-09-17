  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Tenor Berj Karazian
Arts & CultureCommunity

TCA Metro Los Angeles Celebrates Life of Hampartzoum Berberian with Concert

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
161
0

GLENDALE — On the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) in the United States, the TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter organized “An Evening Dedicated to Maestro Hampartzoum Berberian: Renowned Composer, Conductor and Educator” at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles on September 6. Berberian served as TCA’s first president in the United States when the organization’s articles of incorporation were accepted in Massachusetts in 1969.

Former students and choir members of Hampartzoum Berberian

Berberian, who passed away in Watertown, MA in 1999, is revered for his musical pedagogy and admired by generations of Armenians for composing and conducting a wide range of vocal, choral and operatic works, as well as symphonic and chamber pieces. Berberian’s legacy includes his beloved students from the Armenian Theological Seminary in Antelias, Lebanon and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Tarouhy Hagopian School for Girls, AGBU Hovagimian Manougian School for Boys and the AGBU Yervant Demirdjian Elementary School in Lebanon. Former students from all of the above schools were in attendance to pay tribute to their beloved teacher known as “Baron Berberian” in their youth.

Dr. Karen Israyelyan, Consul General of the Republic of Armenia Los Angeles

Dr. Karen Israyelyan, Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, congratulated the Tekeyan Cultural Association on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the organization’s establishment in the United States. He also commended the lifelong contributions of Berberian.

 

Co-MC Hasmig Karayan

Co-master of ceremonies Hasmig Karayan and Mihran Toumajan integrated numerous tributes to Berberian throughout the program. Among them were excerpts of a voice recording of an interview conducted in 1969 at the Baikar Building in Watertown conducted by Varsenik Parseghian with Berberian. Berberian notes that he was born in 1905 in Adana, the youngest of eight children. The family consisted of six boys and two girls. He became interested in music starting at the age of four.

Co-Master of Ceremonies Mihran Toumajan

A recent recording from Fr. Zaven Arzoumanian was also shared with the audience. Arzoumanian fondly recalled his days as a seminarian at the Armenian Theological Seminary in Antelias, Lebanon where he was taught nationalist songs and music notation by Berberian. He recalled a conversation he had with his classmate, the late musicologist Krikor Pidedjian of New York. Arzoumanian stated that Pidedjian felt that only Gomidas Vartabed ranked ahead of Berberian as an Armenian musicologist.

From left, Ripsime Rshtouni, Anahit Nersisyan, Angela Amiryan, Berj Karazian

The concert brought back to life the music of Berberian with songs some of which have not been heard by his students since their childhood in Lebanon. Well known soprano Anahit Nersisyan, accompanied by the graceful pianist Ripsime Rshtouni, performed Berberian’s well known Anor [To Her – text by Tlgadintzi] and G’Antsreveh Dughas [It’s Raining My Son – text by Vahan Tekeyan], among others. Also featured was the talented violinist Angela Amirian, who performed Berberian’s Prelude and Variations, also accompanied by pianist Ripsime Rshtouni. Tenor Berj Karazian masterfully sang Berberian’s Ser [Love – text by Zareh Melkonian] to the delight of the audience, among others, accompanied by Rshtouni on piano. The audience enthusiastically applauded each time the talented Nersisyan, Karazian, Amirian and Rshtouni performed one of Berberian’s works.

Dikran Ekizian expressing his hearthfelt thoughts in memory of Hampartzoum Berberian on behalf of the former students..

Dikran Ekizian, a lifelong member of the Tekeyan Cultural Association, spoke on behalf of the former students of Berberian. Ekizian’s heartfelt words were a great tribute to the legendary Berberian, to whom even decades later, his students still speak of with great reverence. Ekizian also spoke eloquently of the other giants of that period, who along with Berberian, were instrumental in shaping their nationalistic aspirations.

Soprano Anahit Nersisyan.

Parsegh Kartalian, also a lifelong leader of the Tekeyan Cultural Association, ceremoniously cut the cake in honor of the 55th anniversary of the founding of the Tekeyan Cultural Association in the United States. Kartalian sang in a choral group organized by Berberian in Egypt.

Parsegh and Ani Kartalian

The program concluded with Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church, commending Berberian’s life and works and recalling his first meeting with him in Boston. He praised the musicians who masterfully performed Berberian’s works. Derderian commended the Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro Los Angeles Chapter for organizing a memorable concert and program.

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
