Members of the winning team in Bulgaria
Armenia & Karabakh

Yerevan State University Team Wins Five Medals at Math Competition

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Armenian students won four gold and one silver medals at the International Mathematics Competition in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, on August 12, the ministry of education said.

A total of 401 students from 78 universities around the world participated in the competition.

The Armenian team was represented by Vahagn Hovhannisyan, Hayk Karapetyan, Arman Fahradyan, Ruben Hambardzumyan and Hamlet Petrosyan from the Yerevan State University (YSU). Petrosyan won silver while his teammates won gold. The YSU team ranked 8th in the team ranking.

The team was led by Karen Keryan, who also coached them together with Vazgen Mikayelyan, Albert Gevorgyan and Tigran Hakobyan. Keryan and Hakobyan also authored two of the ten tasks of the competition.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
ArmeniaBulgaria
