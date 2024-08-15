Erdogan Continues to Anger Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh War

By Levent Kenez
STOCKHOLM (Nordic Monitor) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drew Baku’s ire with his statements about Turkey’s role in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, which concluded with Azerbaijan’s victory. Erdogan continues to leverage Turkey’s contribution for domestic political purposes.
During a party meeting in his hometown of Rize on Saturday, July 27, Erdogan, referring to Israel, said, “Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we should do the same with Israel. There is nothing stopping us. We just need to be strong to take this step.”
In response to Erdogan’s remarks, an official from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense spoke to local media, saying, “There is no basis for claims regarding the involvement of any country’s military personnel in the battles for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”
“President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Turkey and Pakistan for their political support. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces suffered around 3,000 casualties during the war and 204 in a single anti-terror operation,” the official added.
While Baku conveyed its message to Turkey through the media, the following day it formally expressed its concerns through diplomatic channels. On July 29 Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Ankara, Rashad Mammadov, met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay to address the issue.