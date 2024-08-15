Four Silver and Bronze Medals for Team Armenia in Paris

PARIS (Combined Sources) — The Paris Olympic games are officially over and the athletes have returned home.
Team Armenia did so with three silver medals and one bronze.
The silvers were won by wrestler Artur Aleksanyan, gymnast Artur Davtyan and weightlifter Varazdat Lalayan, while wrestler Malkhas Amoyan won the bronze.
Artur Aleksanyan, a member of the Armenian Olympic team and a gold, silver, and bronze medalist of previous Olympic Games, as well as a multiple world and European champion, won the silver medal on August 7.
In the final of the Greco-Roman wrestling 97-kilogram weight category at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris, Aleksanyan lost to Iran’s Mohammad Hadi Saravi with a score of 4:1.
Aleksanyan’s accomplishments are remarkable: Olympic Medals: Gold (Rio 2016), Silver (Tokyo 2020), Bronze (London 2012), World Championships: Four-time champion (2014, 2015, 2017, 2022) and European Championships: Seven-time champion (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023, 2024).