Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Four Silver and Bronze Medals for Team Armenia in Paris

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
20
0

PARIS (Combined Sources) — The Paris Olympic games are officially over and the athletes have returned home.

Team Armenia did so with three silver medals and one bronze.

The silvers were won by wrestler Artur Aleksanyan, gymnast Artur Davtyan and weightlifter Varazdat Lalayan, while wrestler Malkhas Amoyan won the bronze.

Weightlifter Varazdat Lalayan

Artur Aleksanyan, a member of the Armenian Olympic team and a gold, silver, and bronze medalist of previous Olympic Games, as well as a multiple world and European champion, won the silver medal on August 7.

In the final of the Greco-Roman wrestling 97-kilogram weight category at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris, Aleksanyan lost to Iran’s Mohammad Hadi Saravi with a score of 4:1.

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan

Aleksanyan’s accomplishments are remarkable: Olympic Medals: Gold (Rio 2016), Silver (Tokyo 2020), Bronze (London 2012), World Championships: Four-time champion (2014, 2015, 2017, 2022) and European Championships: Seven-time champion (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023, 2024).

Amoyan won the bronze medal in the 77-kilogram weight category of Greco-Roman wrestling, defeating Aram Vardanyan, an Armenian wrestler competing for Uzbekistan, with a score of 6:5.

Artur Davtyan with his silver medal, and with gold medalist Carlos Yulo of the Philippines and bronze medalist Harry Hepworth of Great Britain

Amoyan, who is a gold medalist from the 2022 World Championship and a three-time European champion, achieved a significant milestone with his first Olympic appearance at Paris-2024.

Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist, world champion, two-time European champion, three-time World Cup winner, and European Games champion Artur Davtyan won an Olympic silver medal for the vault on August 4.

Davtyan scored 14.966 points in the sum of his two jumps in the Vault exercise, netting Armenia its first-ever silver medal at the Olympics.

Weightlifter Garik Karapetyan finished 4th in the men’s 102kg category with a total result of 398kg. In snatch, Karapetyan lifted 180kg and then 186kg after a failed attempt. In clean and jerk, the Armenian weightlifter lifted 212kg and was twice unsuccessful with 218kg.

Decision Controversy

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The Armenian National Olympic Committee has appealed the Aleksanyan-Saravi wrestling match ruling to the International Olympic Committee.

On August 9 Aleksanyan spoke out after his controversial final match. Visibly upset, at the medaling ceremony, he took off the silver medal as a sign of protest.

“I came here for gold,” Aleksanyan told reporters. “But during the match you all saw what happened. At one point the Iranian wrestler was outside the mat with both legs. I saw that moment and I myself told the coaches to object. If you go out with both legs, I should have been rewarded one point. But instead, they gave two points to the Iranian athlete, and added one more for the objection. Everyone is asking me why I took off the medal, this is why! That one point was supposed to be mine and the final score was supposed to be 2:1 in my favor,” Aleksanyan said, adding that he is disappointed by “refereeing injustice.”

He said he’s undecided about his future, but added “I am very disappointed by these injustices. I will remain in wrestling. I hope justice will be restored.”

He added he noticed similar injustice against fellow Armenian wrestler Slavik Galstyan, which makes him believe that there were some “tensions” against the Armenian team.

Aleksanyan also thanked the Armenian fans who were present in the arena.

The Aleksanyan-Saravi match was referred by Ferenc Gyarmati (Romania). The judge was Nedyalko Kirov Kireziev of Bulgaria, and the Mat Chairman was Stanislav Sernek of Slovenia.

Deputy Minister of Sport of Armenia Karen Giloyan told reporters that the United World Wrestling, in written answers, has claimed that the referees made the right decision. “But we are 100 percent right, this is a fact,” Giloyan said. “The National Olympic Committee of Armenia, attaching the complaint of the Armenian Wrestling Federation, and the answer of the United World Wrestling, has appealed to the appeals commission of the International Olympic Committee.”

“We had cases during the Olympic Games where similar episodes in other matches were treated very differently. We are more than convinced that Artur Aleksanyan wasn’t supposed to lose this match. Let the appeals commission decide. We are going to demand our gold medal until the end, until the very last authority, until Lausanne,” he said, referring to the seat of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

(Stories from Armenpress and News.am were used to compile this report.)

