Armenia Praised For Implementing Key Reforms Under EU Agreement, as Russia Fumes

By Tatevik Lazarian
YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — A Brussels official has praised Armenia’s progress in implementing reforms in key areas under its existing agreement with the European Union.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Armenian Service published on Friday, August 9, Peter Stano, lead spokesperson for the European Union’s Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) concluded between Armenia and the EU in 2017 was important not only in stimulating democratic and political reforms, but also “reforms that bring more economic growth, better jobs, more investments, increasing of the living standards.”
“I can say that what we are seeing is that Armenia made progress in implementing reforms in key areas such as political reforms, in judiciary, rule of law, in particular taking forward the very important police reform. And we see that there are steps being done also in other areas which are important. fight against corruption, for example, in the field of education, health, migration, civil protection. So this is very important and we can only encourage all the relevant stakeholders in Armenia to continue with a very, very good performance that is currently seen on the implementation of this agreement,” Stano said.
Armenia’s parliamentary opposition questions the democratic credentials of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government, routinely criticizing it for a lack of reforms and alleged crackdown on political opponents, a claim rejected by government officials. Civil society groups also point to delays and shortcomings in implementing reforms, including those related to the police. Pashinyan and his allies have dismissed the criticism, asserting that the country has made significant strides in political and economic reforms since they came to power following the anti-government protests of 2018.
Stano noted that the new EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda that the 27-nation bloc is currently negotiating with Armenia is an update of the CEPA rather than a step towards potential EU accession.