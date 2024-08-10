AMAA Executive Director Zaven Khanjian Passes Away

GLENDALE, Calif. — The veteran executive director of the of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) passed away on Friday, August 9, in Glendale. He was 80.

The Board of Directors of the AMAA issued an announcement conveying the sad news.

“The AMAA mourns the passing of its executive director/CEO Zaven Khanjian, who served the organization in this position for 10 years with utmost care and dedication. In fact, his entire life was an example of service to his church, community, and the entire Armenian nation in our homeland of Armenia and in the diaspora,” said Dr. Nazareth Darakjian, president of the AMAA Board of Directors.

“He was a true leader, very much loved by the staff, Board members, and supporters of the organization. He was a man of vision, a great communicator, a multitalented writer and speaker. He was a kind person, a family man, and his many grandchildren were the light of his life. Above all, he was a man of unshakable faith and a true soldier of Christ. Mr. Khanjian’s passing is a great loss for the AMAA, the Armenian Evangelical Church, the Armenian nation, and all of humanity. May the Holy Spirit console his family and friends and may the Lord bless his memory until the end of time,” he added.

Husband, father, grandfather, author, and advocate of the Armenian culture and heritage both in Armenia and the diaspora, Zaven peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 31, 1944, and raised in Aleppo, Syria, he was one of five children of Armenian Genocide survivors Vasken and Verjin Khanjian. He grew up in the Armenian Evangelical Emmanuel Church and was an active member of its youth group.