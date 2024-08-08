  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
32

Week

Latest articles of the week
Spinach and Feta Cheese Pastries (Photos courtesy Linda Peek)
Recipes

Recipe Corner: Café Cat Featuring: Spinach and Feta Cheese Pastries

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
16
0

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — These Greek-inspired Spinach and Feta Cheese Pastries from Canberran food blogger Linda Peek are loaded with spinach, cheese, onions, and garlic. “These pastries are the perfect addition to lunch boxes, picnics, brunches, and buffet lunches. Or serve them as appetizers with drinks and cold beverages. Each one is a buttery puff of goodness that melts in your mouth. Kids love these pastries, and it’s a good way to add more green vegetables to their diet,” says Linda.

She adds, “Cut out puff pastry from ready-rolled puff pastry sheets. They need to be about 3 inches square, which means in Australia you can get 9 from each sheet. Once cooked and cooled, if you are not serving these pastries immediately, keep them in the refrigerator for a few days or freeze them. They will need just a few minutes in a hot oven or an air fryer to warm up.”

There wouldn’t be many food bloggers who can list “Diplomat’s Spouse” as a former career but for Linda Peek it was a natural progression from one to the other. Having traveled the world for over 35 years with her diplomat  husband living in Israel, Malaysia, South Africa, France and Denmark, Linda honed her cooking skills catering for many diplomatic events and receptions.

“Whenever I need an appetizer for a party today that I know will be easy, impressive, and a crowd-pleaser, I turn to puff pastry. These sheets of buttery, flaky dough are endlessly versatile, bake up beautifully golden every time, and can be found in the freezer section of any grocery store. This is that kind of special dish that’s perfect to serve for your next special event or party, too, and I know your guests will enjoy it every time,” she adds.

Note:

Puff pastry, also known as pâte feuilletée, is a flaky light pastry made from a laminated dough composed of dough and butter or other solid fat. The butter is put inside the dough, making a paton that is repeatedly folded and rolled out before baking. It is usually found in the same aisle as frozen desserts in most grocery stores these days. Puff pastry seems to be related to the  Greek phyllo (or Filo), and is used in a similar manner to create layered pastries. Puff pastry is laminated with thin layers of butter in between. Phyllo is virtually fat-free and delicate, like parchment. Puff pastry can be leavened with baker’s yeast to create croissants, Danish pastry, Spanish milhoja, or Portuguese empanadas, though such preparations are not universally considered puff pastries. Defrost the pastry according to the package directions.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Ingredients:

1-2 sheets of puff pastry, thawed in the refrigerator overnight

Filling:

8 oz. frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, liquid squeezed out

4 oz. Feta cheese, crumbled

3/4 cup thinly sliced spring onions

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley or more

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

 

Extra: 1 egg, beaten, to brush

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a bowl, combine the drained spinach with the remaining filling ingredients. Cut out squares of puff pastry.

Lightly spray or oil a 12-hole muffin pan and place a pastry square in each.

Place a rounded tablespoonful of filling in each, then go back and use the rest to top them up. If you have too much filling, you could use another muffin pan and make a couple more.

Pull the four pastry points over the top of the filling and pinch lightly together. Brush with the beaten egg, then bake for 20 minutes or until golden.

Remove the pastries from the oven, and let them cool for 5-10 minutes. With a butter knife, gently remove the pastries from the pan. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Makes 12 servings.

Connect at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecafecat

Twitter:  https://twitter.com/the_cafecat

Linda Peek (Photos courtesy Linda Peek)

For this recipe, go to:

https://cafecat.com.au/2022/06/spinach-and-feta-pastries/#comments

For Linda’s sensational Greek Greek-Style Lamb with Rocket Salad, go to:

https://cafecat.com.au/2013/08/greek-style-lamb-with-rocket-salad/

For Linda’s international recipes, see:  https://cafecat.com.au/

For more background on Linda, go to:  https://cafecat.com.au/about/

See: “How a diplomat’s wife became a food blogger” at: https://www.abc.net.au/local/stories/2013/05/05/3751927.htm

Read Linda’s stories about her travels to many foreign countries as a diplomat’s wife at: http://mpegmedia.abc.net.au/local/canberra/201305/r1110945_13503880.mp3

Subscribe to receive a new recipe every Wednesday from Linda in your e-mail, go to:  https://cafecat.com.au/subscribe/

© 2023 Linda Peek. All rights reserved.

 

 

SHARE
Previous A True ‘Revival’ Six Years in the Making
Discover more cities:
Australia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.