Murat Arakelian, portrayed by Robin Hairabian (France), is a brilliant engineering student developing an innovative AI project, in a scene from "Revival".
A True ‘Revival’ Six Years in the Making

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN/LOS ANGELES — After years of persistence and hard work, the film “Revival” entered post-production in Armenia and wrapped in Cyprus in June.

“Revival,” by writer and director Jivan Avetisyan, tells the story of identity through the eyes of Murat Arakelian, a brilliant engineering student at the University of Marseille. Under the guidance of Professor Jean Perbost, Murat works on an AI project, called ORCHID (ORganizer of CHaotic Input Data), for a university competition.

Murat’s project is disrupted when he finds a letter the home of his mother, Araksi Arakelian, during a dinner also attended by his girlfriend Isabelle Morel and his professor. The letter reveals that his mother has hidden the truth about his father. With ORCHID’s help, Murat discovers that his mother’s story about his father’s death was a lie. The quest for the truth sends Murat and his girlfriend to Artsakh (Karabakh) and Armenia.

Jean Perbost, portrayed by Armand Assante, is a Professor and the Director of the Faculty of AI. The photo was taken on the set of “Revival” in Cyprus, featuring the film’s director Jivan Avetisyan, Director of Photography Rytis Kurkulis, and our Creative Consultant Viken Attarian.

The Artsakh-born-and-raised filmmaker Avetisyan said, ‘“Revival’ continues the mission of my previous films, ‘Tevanik’ (2014), ‘The Last Inhabitant’ (2016), and ‘Gate to Heaven’ (2019), highlighting the stories of my peace-loving people and their right to live and create in their ancestral homeland. Having witnessed war throughout my life, I’ve sought to document lived reality through film. I believe in discussing war’s long-term effects on innocent lives.

Murat Arakelian is on the frontlines, striving to transport injured soldiers to the hospital.

He added, “In 2018, when ‘Revival’ was still just a concept, I couldn’t foresee the challenges ahead, from COVID-19 to the 44-Day War, the blockade and the loss of Artsakh. ‘Revival’ became my first film not shot in Artsakh, although the story unfolds in 2020 across Artsakh and France. The film follows Murat’s search for identity, which leads him to Artsakh amidst war.”

Added Avetisyan, “Artsakh is unforgettable. It marks the beginning of our history, defines who we are as Armenians, and now we must grasp the significance of its loss and strive vigorously to reclaim it.”

Young Araksi Arakelian, portrayed by Narine Petrosyan, is in Artsakh in 1993, having a conversation with Father Arshavir. This is one of the pivotal scenes in the movie.

The segments that were supposed to take place in Artsakh were shot in Armenia. The team recreated locations such as the Freedom Fighters Museum in Hrazdan and dug trenches in Yeghvard. “Against all odds, we completed filming in Armenia and later shot the European scenes in Cyprus in June 2024, with incredible support from the local Armenian community,” he said.

The cast includes noted American actor Armand Assante of “The Mambo Kings.” Maia Morgenstern, renowned for her role in Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” (2004), delivers a standout performance as Araksi Arakelian. Heino Ferch, one of the most sought-after German actors, plays a key role in “Revival”. Clémence Baudouin stars as Isabelle Morel, alongside Robin Hairabian as Murat.

This is the director’s fourth collaboration with Babken Chobanyan and Narine Petrosyan, both distinctive talents from Armenia.

Narine Voskanyan (Armenia) and Monique Peterson (USA) wrote the script, and Adrineh Mirzayan is the executive producer. Other co-producers are Kestutis Drazdauskas and Constantinos Nikiforou. This film was made possible through support from the National Cinema Center of Armenia, Cyprus Cinema Center, ARTsakh Arts and Cultural Foundation (USA) and countless supporters over the years.

Clemence Baudouin plays Isabelle Morel a 24-year-old Frenchwoman with ancestral Canadian roots, she is an anthropologist by profession.

Avetisyan was recently accepted as a member by the European Film Academy. Additionally, he has been selected as one of 15 participants for the CineLink Producers’ Lab at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

“Revival” is currently in post-production, tackling daily challenges. Editing work is being carried out, but the film still requires color grading, sound design, and VFX work. The producers’ goal is to wrap post-production by the end of the year to gear up for the fall 2025 festival circuit.

“Revival” team on set in Cyprus with Jivan Avetisyan, Cypriot co-producer Constantinos Nikiforou, Executive Producer Adrineh Mirzayan, Creative Consultant Viken Attarian, Line producer, Monica Nicolaidou, 1st Assistant Director, Antigone Kapaka, Artistic Producer, Anna Margaryan and German actor Heino Ferch.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Avetisyan is the founder of Fish eye Art Cultural Foundation (https://feacf.com/). To reach out or to make a donation toward completing the film, visit the site or write to  Film.

 

