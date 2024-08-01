Future Armenian Development Foundation Announces Online Armagora.am Discussion Platform

YEREVAN — In an effort to address the complex challenges confronting Armenians globally and navigate the profound crises affecting us all, the Future Armenian Development Foundation has introduced the Armagora.am online platform. This initiative aims to foster discussions rooted in content, facts, and analysis, in which anyone can participate.

Armagora.am will regularly conduct polls on pivotal topics. Registered users can initiate discussions on any topic independently.

Today, public and social media platforms abound with accusations and intolerance. Consequently, many of our compatriots, who value constructive dialogue and have significant contributions to make, choose silence, leading to a noticeable deficit of reasoned discourse — something we critically need today.

In this regard, Armagora not only serves as a platform for substantive discussions, but also strives to elevate the quality of public discourse, promote tolerance toward diverse viewpoints, and foster a new culture of dialogue.

Summaries of discussions on www.armagora.am will be regularly published.

The Foundation firmly believes that dialogue and mutual listening are indispensable for overcoming any crisis.