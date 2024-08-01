  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

Armenia & Karabakh

Future Armenian Development Foundation Announces Online Armagora.am Discussion Platform

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN — In an effort to address the complex challenges confronting Armenians globally and navigate the profound crises affecting us all, the Future Armenian Development Foundation has introduced the Armagora.am online platform. This initiative aims to foster discussions rooted in content, facts, and analysis, in which anyone can participate.

Armagora.am will regularly conduct polls on pivotal topics. Registered users can initiate discussions on any topic independently.

Today, public and social media platforms abound with accusations and intolerance. Consequently, many of our compatriots, who value constructive dialogue and have significant contributions to make, choose silence, leading to a noticeable deficit of reasoned discourse — something we critically need today.

In this regard, Armagora not only serves as a platform for substantive discussions, but also strives to elevate the quality of public discourse, promote tolerance toward diverse viewpoints, and foster a new culture of dialogue.

Summaries of discussions on www.armagora.am will be regularly published.

The Foundation firmly believes that dialogue and mutual listening are indispensable for overcoming any crisis.

Join the website here. Learn more about the platform by watching the video.

The Future Armenian is a public initiative dedicated to promoting dialogue that cultivates mutual understanding and shapes the future vision of Armenia and Armenians. The Initiative is coordinated by the Future Armenian Development Foundation, founded by Noubar Afeyan, Ruben Vardanyan, Artur Alaverdyan, and Richard Azarnia. Since May 2021, more than 110,000 individuals from over 100 countries have joined the Initiative. With the support of international and local organizations and experts, the Initiative has defined 15 goals that encompass the full spectrum of challenges we face.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
