Armenians Unwilling To Fight, Claims Pashinyan

By Ruzanna Stepanian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed over the weekend that most Armenians support his appeasement policy towards Azerbaijan because they want to enjoy their lives, rather than fight and make sacrifices.

Pashinyan said the dominant mood in Armenia is that “we don’t want to fight anymore, we don’t want to survive, we don’t want to suffer, we don’t want to be sacrificed, we just want to live.”

“And the people’s message to their elites and to us as the ruling, governing majority is: “Can you create conditions for us to just live, just live?” he told a conference of his Civil Contract party.

This, Pashinyan went on, is the ideology of “real Armenia” which he and his political team are trying to build. Azerbaijan’s continuing hostility towards the Armenians is one of the main obstacles on that path, he said, adding that his administration must “manage” this challenge.

“What Azerbaijan says [to Armenia,] if we put it very briefly, is as follows. ‘You didn’t let me live for 30 years, I won’t let you live either, and I will take revenge on you,’” he said.