Book Review: Heavy Metal Prophet Serj Tankian Rocks It out in New Book

On the topic of Armenian Genocide recognition, Tankian writes: “There are always people who naively say we should focus more on the present and the future than the past. However, as I learned more about not just the history of the Armenian Genocide but also the history of war throughout human civilization, a new realization dawned on me: if we as humans do not acknowledge and account for our shared history, we will be doomed to repeat it ad nauseum. And that’s why recognition of the Armenian Genocide is so essential.”

Tankian also gives readers a short background and overview of the filming of Carla Garabedian’s 2007 documentary, “Screamers,” which helped to push the Genocide recognition agenda forward.

For those who are expecting a strictly rock historical accounting of the band, Down with The System may disappoint at first, but it is in fact that rarest of things: a book about a metal band that goes beyond the merely musical to reveal a musician’s inner soul. The book is also a plebiscite for peace and understanding at all levels and a call to arms for Americans, Armenians and Armenian-Americans equally.

Tankian makes it clear that we are all jointly responsible for the catastrophes that befall humans globally. If we do not speak out on issues ranging from genocide to global warning to America’s constant recourse to proxy wars across the globe, or on issues of poverty at home, then we encourage these ills to continue unabated.

Along with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Tankian founded Axis of Justice, an organization which fights against inequality on all levels, from the macro to the micro, the global to the local.

Here Tankian discusses how he helped to raise awareness about the problem of homelessness in America: “In Santa Monica, the city council had passed a law making it illegal to distribute food to the homeless. We brought a group there to give out box lunches to homeless people, in defiance of the law, and invited the press out to chronicle it. Later on, when the grocery workers union went on strike in Los Angeles, we organized a benefit concert for them.”

Tankian also doles out valuable advice to creative souls of all types: follow your dream but be honest and realistic as well. On the issue of how to deal with the often-complicated process of artistic creation and representation, Tankian avers: “The importance of having the guts to say ‘yes’ to things that turn you on is matched only by the impact of learning how to say ‘no’ to the things that don’t. A lot of this comes from an artist’s own vulnerabilities and not wanting to hear ‘no’ for an answer…You are surrounded by people whose job it is to flatter you and treat you like a delicate genius. The ‘yes-men’ see to it as their mission to make sure you never have to endure an uncomfortable situation or an awkward moment.”

Taken to heart, this perfectly reasonable but often unheeded advice could save many a heartache and artistic disappointment. So down with the system, indeed: down with war, hypocrisy and inequality. Everyone should run out and read this engaging straightforward book, written in a breezy and appealing style. But caveat lector: Tankian shoots from the hip and his gun is loaded.

Order here: www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/serj-tankian/down-with-the-system/9780306831928/?lens=hachette-books

Read More: serjtankian.com/pages/down-with-the-system