Gallery Z Presents ‘One Name, Three Generations + One’ Tribute to Elibekian Family

WARWICK, R.I. — In June and July, Gallery Z is offering a family affair, presenting art from four different members of the Elibekian family spanning three generations plus one, hence the name, “One Name, Three Generations + One.”

The tradition of painting has been passed down within the Elibekian family for almost a century resulting in the brilliant artistic compositions that define the family’s artistic legacy.

The Elibekian family exhibit will feature paintings by Vagharshak (1910-1994), his two sons Henry (1936-2019 and Robert, 83, and grandson (Robert’s son) Areg, 54.

The works of these four artists are quite different despite their shared heritage.

Vagharshak was born in Tbilisi, Georgia. There he directed Tbilisi’s Armenian Theatre and worked as a painter. His work captures scenes of traditional Georgian customs, architecture, and lifestyles. In 2010, the National Gallery of Armenia celebrated his centennial with a retrospective.

His son, the late Henry Elibekian, was also born in Tbilisi. He graduated from Yerevan’s Institute of Art and Drama in 1967 with a degree in painting. Aside from painting, he also studied acting, directing, sculpture, graphics and design.