Cellist Sevak Avensyan performs with pianist Nune Hakobyan (Jirair Hovsepian photo)
Arlington Concert Raises Funds for Kapan Fest in Syunik

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Maral Taniel Der Torossian

ARLINGTON, Mass. — On May 31, the Amaras Arts Alliance hosted a benefit concert to support the Kapan International Music Festival, at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist. A large audience of music enthusiasts gathered to enjoy a unique musical program that featured a remarkable performance by prominent Armenian-Belgian cellist Sevak Avanesyan.

Avanesyan, the founder and artistic director of Kapan Fest, is renowned for his extraordinary musical talent. Born in Armenia and educated in Yerevan, Avanesyan moved to Brussels at a young age and has since traveled the world as a soloist and chamber musician. He is a laureate of many prestigious international competitions.

Avanesyan, who has roots in Kapan, the capital of Syunik Province, initiated the annual Kapan Festival in 2022. This world-class concert series brings together renowned musicians from around the globe, who also conduct master classes and workshops for local musicians to enrich their musical knowledge and improve their skills.

The mother and son duo of Ani Hovsepian and Haig Hovsepian (Jirair Hovsepian photo)

The evening’s program featured a variety of talented local musicians who mesmerized the audience with delightful performances of works by Chopin, Rachmaninov, Schumann, Spendiaryan, Babajanian, and many more. Among the performers were: Armen Ghazaryan, violin; Nune Hakobyan, piano; Armenuhi Hovakimian, violin; Ani Hovsepian, piano; Haig Hovsepian, violin; Levon Hovsepian, piano; Sargis Karapetyan, violin; Astghik Martirosyan, voice; Dr. Lilit Muradyan, violin; Knarik Nerkararyan, voice and Andrei Sobchenko, saxophone.

The concert concluded with a stirring performance of Bach’s Concerto for Two Pianos in C Minor, BWV 1060, second and third movements, which was met with great enthusiasm from the audience.

Astghik Martirosyan sings. (Jirair Hovsepian photo)

Following the program, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy refreshments and mingle with each other and the performers.

The musicians created a wonderful evening of music. Efforts, such as this one by the Amaras Art Alliance, create opportunities for people to get involved, learn, and enjoy our diverse cultures, helping our society remain vibrant while preserving our Armenian heritage.

All the musicians (Jirair Hovsepian photo)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
