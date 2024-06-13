Arlington Concert Raises Funds for Kapan Fest in Syunik

By Maral Taniel Der Torossian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

ARLINGTON, Mass. — On May 31, the Amaras Arts Alliance hosted a benefit concert to support the Kapan International Music Festival, at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist. A large audience of music enthusiasts gathered to enjoy a unique musical program that featured a remarkable performance by prominent Armenian-Belgian cellist Sevak Avanesyan.

Avanesyan, the founder and artistic director of Kapan Fest, is renowned for his extraordinary musical talent. Born in Armenia and educated in Yerevan, Avanesyan moved to Brussels at a young age and has since traveled the world as a soloist and chamber musician. He is a laureate of many prestigious international competitions.

Avanesyan, who has roots in Kapan, the capital of Syunik Province, initiated the annual Kapan Festival in 2022. This world-class concert series brings together renowned musicians from around the globe, who also conduct master classes and workshops for local musicians to enrich their musical knowledge and improve their skills.