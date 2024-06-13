Recipe Corner: Two Vegan Salads – Za’atar Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Harissa Tahini Dressing and Rice, Beans, Tofu and Greens

1/2 teaspoon salt

Black pepper to taste

4 heaping cups arugula

Harissa Tahini Dressing:

1/3 cup tahini

1/3 cup water

1 large clove garlic crushed or very finely minced

2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice about 1 lemon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon harissa paste (add more if you prefer more heat)

Preparation:

Preheat your oven to 400°F. If you’re cooking lentils from scratch, mix the dry lentils in a saucepan with enough water to cover them by two inches.

Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 25 minutes, or until the lentils are still tender but retain their shape and firmness. You can start testing them at the 20 minute mark for doneness. Drain the lentils and set them aside.

While the lentils cook, toss the cauliflower florets and sliced onion with the oil, za’atar, lemon, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Spread the veggies onto two parchment-lined baking sheets. Roast the vegetables for 20-25 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender and lightly browning, and the onions are getting crispy. Check on the veggies and stir them on the sheet halfway through roasting. Allow the roasted vegetables to cool to room temperature.

While the veggies roast, whisk together the tahini, water, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and harissa to make the dressing. If it’s too thick, add a few extra tablespoons of water. When the vegetables are cool, toss them together with the lentils and arugula. Serve with dressing immediately. Alternately, you can store the roasted veggies and lentils, arugula, and dressing separately and mix when ready to eat.

For this recipe, see:

https://www.thefullhelping.com/zaatar-roasted-cauliflower-red-onion-lentil-salad-harissa-tahini-dressing/

Rice, Beans, Tofu, and Greens

Photo: Ashley McLaughlin

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 white or yellow onion, chopped

1 small bell pepper, chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 1⁄2 cups cooked black beans, or 1 15-oz. can, drained and rinsed

1 14.5-oz. can diced or crushed tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted

1 cup white or brown basmati or long-grain white rice

2 3⁄4 cups water

1 15-oz. block extra-firm tofu, preferably pressed, cut into 3⁄4-inch cubes

1 small bunch collard greens or other greens, stemmed and cut into thin strips

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Freshly squeezed lime juice

Preparation:

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes, until the onion is tender and translucent. Stir in the cumin, chili powder, paprika, and salt, then stir in the beans, tomatoes, rice, and water. Add the tofu and stir gently to combine. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat, cover, and simmer, stirring gently from time to time, until the rice is tender, about 20 minutes for white rice or 40 minutes for brown rice.

Add the greens, cover, and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, until the greens are wilted. Season with red pepper flakes and stir in lime juice to taste. Taste and adjust the seasonings if desired. Serve right away, with any additional toppings you like.

Optional Toppings: Crumbled corn chips, chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges, hot sauce.

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Power Plates by Gena Hamshaw

Power Plates: 100 Nutritionally Balanced, One-Dish Vegan Meals [A Cookbook] by Gena Hamshaw.

These 100 recipes for wholesome and nourishing vegan food from blogger, nutritionist, and Food52 author Gena Hamshaw help you make delicious vegan meals that deliver balanced and sustained energy. Every recipe contains the key macronutrients of healthy fats, complex carbohydrates, and proteins, which together make for a complete meal–things like Smoky Red Lentil Stew with Chard, and Falafel Bowls with Freekah and Cauliflower. Photographs accompany each recipe, showing how Gena’s simple techniques and fresh ingredients yield delicious meals. Additional tips and tricks for taking food on the go, and for cooking ahead on the weekend for quick weekday lunches and dinners, round out the collection.

