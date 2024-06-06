Chahan Minassian Takes Over the Secretive Fortuny Headquarters

By Sofia Celeste

MILAN (Women’s Wear Daily) — Armenian Lebanese interior designer Chahan Minassian has a flair for enhancing Venetian jewels. The founder of Chahan Gallery in Paris is known around the canals for transforming the Abbazia San Gregorio, a former Benedictine abbey, into a 21st-century home brimming with curiosity and art. Since then, he has also put his touch on iconic Venetian Palazzos such as Contarini-Michiel, Corner Spinelli and Palazzo Brandolini-Giustinian, infusing them with his vision of contemporary living.

For the occasion of the Venice Art Biennale, which runs from late April to November 24, Minassian was tapped to reenvision the historic Fortuny headquarters and former home of Countess Gozzi into a gallery showcase of contemporary design, open to the the broader design community for the very first time. This is the first of a roster of new projects for the heritage brand, the company said in a statement previewed by WWD.

“It’s a gallery with the vision of the new Venetian interiors, complementing new curations and Chahan design to historical interiors. The property reveals our Murano glass custom collections, the Canal Grande signature tables, and Emilio Martinez’s paintings,” Minassian told WWD, adding that their shared vision intertwines diverse heritages, resulting in a captivating narrative. A curation of pieces on display by artists and designers represented by Minassian are available for purchase.

Minassian, who made Venice his home six years ago, represents the ongoing cultural wave, ushering in new international residents to Venice’s shores, repopulating the tourist city with a dynamic residential cultural fabric. The partnership between Fortuny and Chahan “signifies Venice’s legacy as a center of cultural exchange,” the company said.

Visitors are welcome to discover evolving displays highlighting the integration of Fortuny’s craftsmanship with Chahan’s curation, in a rare opportunity to experience art, design and culture in one of the world’s most unique and beloved cities, according to the company.