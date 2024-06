YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — French-Armenian journalist Leo Nicolian, who was on a hunger strike at Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport for 41 days after he was denied entry to the country, returned to France on June 3.

Nicolian announced on social media on Sunday, June 2 that he needed to improve his health in order to “continue the fight.” The journalist noted he had lost 19 kilograms.