David Karamian Presents Book Armenia – The Lone Stone for TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter

By Karine Armen

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

ALTADENA, Calif. — David Karamian presented his photography book, Armenia – The Lone Stone: Invincible through the Ages, on Friday, May 10, at the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Beshgeturian Center here. The author and presenter is the founder and CEO of NorArtGallery Publishing (https://www.norartgallery.com/).

Organized by the TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter, its board member, Mihran Toumajan, welcomed the audience and recounted the guest presenter’s biography. Karamian’s career spanned over thirty years in design systems and consulting for Fortune 10 companies. Karamian merged his passions for art, architecture, and history into his latest creation, Armenian – The Lone Stone, unveiled in September 2022. Toumajan added, “David’s dedication to his craft extends beyond the pages of his book. He’s a notable contributor to Black and White Photography Magazine and Scene4 Magazine. He is also an affiliate of UNESCO, a platform that showcases his commitment to cultural preservation and promotion.”

Karamian’s Armenia – The Lone Stone is a hardcover coffee table book consisting of 358 pages of text and poetry, and color and black-and-white photographs printed on the highest-quality paper. The photos of the monasteries and monuments in Armenia and Artsakh were taken from 2005 to 2022 during Karamian’s repeated visits. The text is in English and Armenian. It includes poems from Sayat Nova, Komitas, Silva Kapoutikyan, and several other notable poets. He also includes paintings by Armenian artists and attributes them to wikimedia.org.

Karamian started the event by explaining how he added his family history to a photography book. “Without my family background, it would have been another book about Armenia. This way, I wanted to make it unique and show who I was.” Karamian’s digital presentation was well-organized. He had the presentation’s outline and objective posted on an initial slide. His book encompasses 24 sections. While covering the first 12 sections, Karamian showed slides while the audience listened to Armenian instrumental music. Later, he highlighted the second half of his book and stated: “I don’t want to focus only on the [Armenian] Genocide. The world can learn about our rich history, literature, and music.” He emphasized, “I want non-Armenians and the new generation to know about our rich culture.”