To Tackle Climate Change, We Must Protect Human Rights

Last year, Azerbaijani forces drove more than 100,000 Armenians from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh after a prolonged siege. Human rights organizations have described these actions as tantamount to genocide. Rewarding such behavior by allowing the country to host COP29 sends the wrong message to the international community. As things stand, it is difficult to see how Baku will be either willing or able to unite the world around urgent climate action. How can you push others to higher ambition, while continuing to build your economy on fossil fuels? How can you convene the different players in a spirit of inclusion and compromise, while violently suppressing dissent?

Some are already saying that we should effectively bypass the summit, accepting that it will be a non-event, and instead focus on COP30, which will be held in Brazil. But we do not have the luxury of time to waste. I believe three developments could still improve the outlook for this year’s talks.

First, while the Azerbaijan decision appears done and dusted, the United Nations could end its ambivalence towards COP hosts. It could explicitly recognize concerns over Azerbaijan’s record on climate and human rights. And it could commit to a more transparent and robust selection process from here. This is not about chasing perfection or setting the bar unrealistically high. But, for their credibility and effectiveness, future COPs should be hosted by nations that are sincere about decarbonizing, and committed to the liberties on which successful transition depends. Sharper selection criteria should be applied.

Second, business can exert more pressure. When I was chief executive of Unilever, we helped develop the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which enshrines the responsibility of companies to actively protect basic freedoms. Today, this duty takes on an existential dimension: your business can have the best carbon-reduction target, but if you are not prepared to stand up for human rights and broader values, and to press governments to do so, it’s not enough. Climate action without human rights action is only half the job.

Third, it is still possible for Azerbaijan’s leaders to confound their critics. The government could set out a plan to pivot away from oil and gas. President Ilham Aliyev could initiate a program of reforms to bring his country closer to international human rights standards, starting with heeding international calls to release Armenian political prisoners who are currently being illegally detained, the most well-known being prominent businessman and humanitarian Ruben Vardanyan. President Aliyev would earn the respect and goodwill of the international community, and help Azerbaijan gain greater status on the world stage, a goal it is desperate to reach.

No government, not even the one in Baku, is immune to the influence of a united international community, or to businesses and investors prepared to take a stand. Our test now is to use this leverage effectively, to defend human freedom and keep our international climate effort on track.