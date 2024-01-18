  TOP STORIES WEEK   03
 

Foreign Minister of Israel, Israel Katz
International

Israeli Foreign Minister Turns on Erdogan

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
JERUSALEM (Jerusalem Post) — Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on January 12 in an X (Twitter) post, as Turkey backed South Africa’s accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

Katz posted, “The President of Turkey @RTErdogan, from a country with the Armenian Genocide in its past, now boasts of targeting Israel with unfounded claims. We remember the Armenians, the Kurds. Your history speaks for itself. Israel stands in defense, not destruction, against your barbarian allies.”

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
