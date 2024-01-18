Israeli Foreign Minister Turns on Erdogan

JERUSALEM (Jerusalem Post) — Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on January 12 in an X (Twitter) post, as Turkey backed South Africa’s accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

Katz posted, “The President of Turkey @RTErdogan, from a country with the Armenian Genocide in its past, now boasts of targeting Israel with unfounded claims. We remember the Armenians, the Kurds. Your history speaks for itself. Israel stands in defense, not destruction, against your barbarian allies.”