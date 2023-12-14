Possible Ways to Further Development Armenian-American Economic Relations

By Paruir Sarkisian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

Armenian-American trade relations have gone through various stages of natural development. Further development of trade and economic ties between the two countries as well as implementation and expansion of investment programs can be vital for strengthening the security of the Republic of Armenia. Strengthening the economic ties between the two countries will significantly impact the improvement of Armenia’s economic situation. In fact, its success will allow Armenia to become one of the freest economies in the region.

The current economic relationship between the United States and Armenia needs expansion and multifaceted development. All the necessary prerequisites for this to happen are in place.

According to the website of Trading Economics, trade between Armenia and the United States in 2022 increased by 124%, reaching $465 million. This increase resulted from American imports increasing over 300%. During that same period, the export of Armenian products to the United States decreased by 4.4%, totaling only $77.4 million.

The goods exported to the USA in 2022 included canned goods, jams and fruit preserves – produced by nearly fifteen partner companies, which totaled $4.55 million. At the same time, exported beverages, including alcoholic spirits, totaled just over $13 million.