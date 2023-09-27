  TOP STORIES WEEK   39
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
39

Week

Latest articles of the week
Ruben Vardanyan, a former head of Nagorno-Karabakh, is detained by Azerbaijani border guards on Wednesday September 27 (Photo Azerbaijan State Border Service/EPA-EFE)
Armenia & KarabakhOpinion

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Its Worldwide Press, and Tekeyan Cultural Association Demand Release of Ruben Vardanyan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
96
0

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) Supreme Council, the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, and the seven newspapers of the ADL in various countries of the world demand the immediate release of prominent philanthropist and entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan. Vardanyan repatriated to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and served as its state minister briefly until earlier this year. He was arrested on September 27 while trying to cross the border to Armenia with tens of thousands of other Armenians.

His arrest is a symbol of what can happen to any Armenian in Artsakh, and why Armenians are fleeing en masse now. This ethnic cleansing has not been opposed forcefully by any outside state despite all the warning signs. At the very least, along with humanitarian aid to the refugees, the UN and major world powers like the US and Russia can insure the safe evacuation of the Armenians of Artsakh and prevent Azerbaijan from conducting genocide.

Armenians demand also forcefully that the UN garantees the safety of any Armenian who decides to remain in Artsakh. Artsakh’s destiny must be subject to the internationally established criteria of human rights. We consider the international powers to now be fully responsible for the Azerbaijani atrocities that have been happening for a while in Artsakh. Statements are short of any value, unless Azerbaijanis are forced to comply.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous ‘Amerikatsi’ Writer, Director Goorjian to Participate in Q&A in Boston on October 1
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.