Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Its Worldwide Press, and Tekeyan Cultural Association Demand Release of Ruben Vardanyan

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) Supreme Council, the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, and the seven newspapers of the ADL in various countries of the world demand the immediate release of prominent philanthropist and entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan. Vardanyan repatriated to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and served as its state minister briefly until earlier this year. He was arrested on September 27 while trying to cross the border to Armenia with tens of thousands of other Armenians.

His arrest is a symbol of what can happen to any Armenian in Artsakh, and why Armenians are fleeing en masse now. This ethnic cleansing has not been opposed forcefully by any outside state despite all the warning signs. At the very least, along with humanitarian aid to the refugees, the UN and major world powers like the US and Russia can insure the safe evacuation of the Armenians of Artsakh and prevent Azerbaijan from conducting genocide.

Armenians demand also forcefully that the UN garantees the safety of any Armenian who decides to remain in Artsakh. Artsakh’s destiny must be subject to the internationally established criteria of human rights. We consider the international powers to now be fully responsible for the Azerbaijani atrocities that have been happening for a while in Artsakh. Statements are short of any value, unless Azerbaijanis are forced to comply.