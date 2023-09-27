  TOP STORIES WEEK   39
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
39

Week

Latest articles of the week
Arts & CultureCommunity

‘Amerikatsi’ Writer, Director Goorjian to Participate in Q&A in Boston on October 1

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
27
0

BOSTON — Michael Goorjian, the writer, director and star of the film “Amerikatsi,” will participate in a live question-and-answer at the AMC Boston Common, on Sunday, October 1.

The film is being shown at the AMC Boston Common 19 now through Thursday, October 5.

His Q&A will take place after the 3.30 p.m. showing of “Amerikatsi.”

It will be moderated by Prof. Alice Kelikian of Brandeis University

The Emmy-Award winning Goorjian set out to create a film about Armenians, filmed entirely in Armenia with a cast and crew based in Armenia.

The film is Armenia’s Official Entry for the Oscar’s International Feature Film Award at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“Amerikatsi,” is a beautiful, potent, cathartic, masterful film and tugs at the heart with a message of tremendous spirit, hope, and resilience, and a celebration of Armenia’s deep-rooted culture. It follows Charlie (Goorjian), a survivor of the Armenian Genocide, as he returns to his Armenian homeland during the repatriation of the 1940’s with the hopes of finding a connection to his roots, but what he finds instead is a country crushed under Soviet rule. Filled with warmth and humor, it celebrates the human spirit and the bonds that unite us all.

Watch the Film Trailer Here: https://youtu.be/DXp-8SiqLfI?si=rLCXdswjZfU0vVk4
Goorjian won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for David’s Mother (1994) with Kirstie Alley. He is also well known for his role as Justin, Neve Campbell‘s love interest on the Golden Globe winning series Party of Five (1994), as well as Heroin Bob in SLC Punk! (1998). As a director, Michael achieved widespread recognition for his first major independent film, Illusion (2004), a film he wrote, directed and starred in alongside Hollywood-legend Kirk Douglas.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Deploy UN International Peacekeeping Forces on Armenian Borders to Stop Further Catastrophe
Next Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Its Worldwide Press, and Tekeyan Cultural Association Demand Release of Ruben Vardanyan
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.