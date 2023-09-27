‘Amerikatsi’ Writer, Director Goorjian to Participate in Q&A in Boston on October 1

BOSTON — Michael Goorjian, the writer, director and star of the film “Amerikatsi,” will participate in a live question-and-answer at the AMC Boston Common, on Sunday, October 1.

The film is being shown at the AMC Boston Common 19 now through Thursday, October 5.

His Q&A will take place after the 3.30 p.m. showing of “Amerikatsi.”

It will be moderated by Prof. Alice Kelikian of Brandeis University

The Emmy-Award winning Goorjian set out to create a film about Armenians, filmed entirely in Armenia with a cast and crew based in Armenia.

The film is Armenia’s Official Entry for the Oscar’s International Feature Film Award at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.