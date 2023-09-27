Securely Deploy UN International Peacekeeping Forces on Armenia’s and Artsakh’s Borders

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian C.M.
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
As literally hell has broken out in the Armenian homeland, today’s government, all opposition parties, as well as any and all organized groups in Armenia, and in the diaspora, must have one major objective that overrides all the many other important humanitarian, economic or political emergencies. That objective is, as the popular wisdom says, “to save the presently remaining furniture,” meaning to save, at the very least, what Armenian possessions still remain, at this moment.
The writing has been on the wall for a long while, certainly since the end of 2020’s disastrous 44-day war, that not only Artsakh but certainly also the present-day Republic of Armenia are targeted to be taken over by Azerbaijan, acting with the obvious full collaboration of Turkey. Furthermore, whatever the reasons, it had become increasingly evident that the so-called Russian peacekeepers’ protection had become quite impotent.
One did not have to be an expert to observe the fact that apart from Artsakh, the belligerent Azerbajani President Ilham Aliyev has been regularly using the “Western Azerbaijan” qualifier, when referring to the territories of the current Republic of Armenia, including Yerevan, Sevan and Dilijan.
Incredibly, on every such occasion, hardly any voices of indignation, official protest and condemnation, have been heard from the Armenian government or from any other international bodies. Azerbaijani weather reporting agencies are said to refer even to the weather in Armenia, as the “weather in Western Azerbaijan.”