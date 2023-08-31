Liechtenstein Prince Asks for Azerbaijan to Lift Blockade

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Prince Michael of Liechtenstein and other humanitarian leaders have expressed readiness to lead a humanitarian airlift to Nagorno-Karabakh amid the Azeri blockade.

Switzerland’s Impact Investing Solutions announced on August 28 that Prince Michael of Liechtenstein, has expressed his readiness to “lead a humanitarian airlift to besieged Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and to be on the board that will fly to the region, bringing much-needed food and medication arranged by the Aznavour Foundation.”

“We from Impact Investing Solutions from Switzerland, who is partnering in facilitating this humanitarian mission, together with H.S.H. Prince Michael, other world leaders, current and former heads of state are also ready to lead necessary airlifts to Nagorno-Karabakh, where 120,000 people, including 30,000 children, have been deprived of food and medication for more than 8 months already,” Impact Investing Solutions said in a statement.

A call to organize a humanitarian airlift to Nagorno-Karabakh was first made in December 2022 by a group of global humanitarian leaders, including Leymah Gbowee, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate; Bernard Kouchner, former French Foreign Minister and former Minister of Health, Paul Polman, climate and equalities campaigner; former CEO of Unilever; Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland; Ernesto Zedillo, former President of Mexico and many more human rights defenders and peace activists.

“An international humanitarian airlift is being organized, delivering food and other essentials to the local population and evacuating those whose life is endangered to safety. Among these are several patients of the Republican Medical Centre Stepanakert in grave conditions requiring urgent medical care that cannot be adequately provided because of the blockade. In the meantime, while the road remains blocked, the humanitarian airlift should help the local population to survive and sustain. There already is an operational airport in Stepanakert, which can be used for this purpose. This will not require any additional efforts on the side of the international community except for those necessary to maintain the airlift and ensure its safety. Currently, there is a call to World Food Programme (WFP) and the Red Cross to organize the flight in the nearest days, and H.S.H. Prince Michael of Liechtenstein is ready to lead the first humanitarian mission.”

“Let’s rally together to bring aid and relief to Nagorno-Karabakh,” the organization added.