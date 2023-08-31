OSCE Envoy Visits Blocked Karabakh Lifeline Road

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairman-in-Office, visited the entrance of the Lachin Corridor in the village of Kornidzor in Armenia’s Syunik Province on August 24 to see first-hand the situation around the corridor and brief the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

An Armenian humanitarian aid convoy, as well as emergency supplies sent by French regions for Karabakh have been stranded at the entrance of the Lachin Corridor for nearly a month because Azerbaijan refuses to allow passage amid its ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which has resulted in a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Kasprzyk told reporters that he’s visiting the entrance of the Lachin Corridor at the instruction of Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE Bujar Osmani.

Kasprzyk met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on August 22.