Armenian Heritage Park Hosts Growing Number of Events

BOSTON — Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway continues to inspire a series of innovative programs and initiatives. Throughout the year, programs at the park are offered in collaboration with civic, arts, cultural and educational organizations.

On Saturday, September 9, for the first time, college students from greater Boston and beyond will be coming together for “Let’s Meet at the Park for College Students,” from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a gathering hosted by anoush’ella.

New this year are the Midday Labyrinth Walks held every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. Led by Katrina Piehler, health and wellness coach, the weekly program includes a guided meditation walking the labyrinth. Offered in collaboration with the City of Boston, Boston Public Health Commission and the Greenway Conservancy, this weekly program continues until the end of October.

“The labyrinth has been a tool for relaxation for centuries,” said Dr. Darshan Mehta, medical director at the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. “Walking meditation, supported by the Labyrinth, creates a space to be in the moment. It’s a practice of returning to a sense of balance and grounding, and one’s own inner strength. Walking the Labyrinth is an experience that can be shared across cultures and age groups and offers an opportunity for people to enjoy a common space. Labyrinths have existed in all the world’s cultures including the indigenous cultures of North America, virtually everywhere.”

Tea & Tranquillity, the first Program at the Park offered, is held weekly on Wednesdays at 4pm to meet and greet, walk the Labyrinth and enjoy refreshing ice tea and desserts. “Armenian Heritage Park is about creating the kind of bonds that make communities connect and flourish,” noted Laura Bilazarian Purutyan.

Celebrating What Unites Us!, the monthly series offered in collaboration with the City of Boston Age Strong Commission, is now in its fifth year. Each month the country of origin of many living in the City of Boston and beyond is highlighted. The series builds community, cross cultural understanding and common ground while promoting active, healthy and engaged living. “For the first time, I am meeting people from different parts of the city,” said Rita Pagliuca, also active with the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park.