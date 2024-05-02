Grammy Nominee Aloe Blacc to Premiere Single Honoring Aurora Humanitarians

LOS ANGELES — Chart-topping and Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc will debut a new single, Shine, in honor of the Humanitarians supported by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, a foundation that seeks to address on-the-ground challenges around the world.

Blacc will premiere the new anthem on May 9 at the 2024 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Ceremony in Los Angeles. The Aurora Prize will award $1 million to one Humanitarian based on their demonstrated record of courage, commitment, and impact. “SHINE” was inspired by the fortitude and fearlessness of heroes who fight for justice and humanity. The new single will be released on streaming services the same evening of its live debut, May 9, at 9 p.m. PT.

“I have always had a profound admiration for those who have endured and overcome dehumanizing experiences, such as Nelson Mandela, who eventually led his nation out of darkness,” Blacc said. “Brave people such as Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, Denis Mukwege, and Nasrin Sotoudeh, who are willing to risk their lives for the sake of others, give me a sense of hope that good will conquer evil.”

A native of Southern California, Blacc fell in love with music and started writing lyrics at a young age, going on to top global charts with I Need a Dollar and The Man. He also co-wrote and performed vocals on the megahit song Wake Me Up produced by Avicii, which topped the charts in 22 countries. Blacc has long been involved in philanthropy, extending his commitment to social issues through his partnership with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

“Music has the power to uplift and unite all of humanity. We are grateful to Aloe Blacc for sharing his tremendous talent with Aurora and through Shine, helping us continue to spotlight the important work of humanitarians around the world,” said Armine Afeyan, executive director of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. Afeyan added: “We applaud Aloe for channeling his talent to benefit society at large and hope that as others listen to Shine, they will connect with the power of his lyrics and message of hope.”