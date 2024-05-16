Pashinyan Expresses Wish to Join EU

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Denmark for a working visit on May 13.

Pashinyan was attending the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on May 14. During this event, he participated in a discussion titled “From the Frontline: Armenia’s Defense of Democracy.”

Pashinyan stated that he would like Armenia to join the European Union in 2024.

The moderator of the discussion asked him in what year he would like to see Armenia join the EU.

“What year? This,” replied Pashinyan.

According to the source, as part of the visit, meetings were scheduled with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Parliament Speaker Soren Gade, and founder of the summit and founder of the international political consulting organization “Rasmussen Global” Anders Fogh Rasmussen.