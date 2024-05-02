  TOP STORIES WEEK   18
 

Mayda Kuredjian
Community

TCA Pasadena-Glendale Chapter Pays Tribute to Benefactors Vahan and Nartuhi Beshgeturian and Decedent Members

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
0
0

ALTADENA, Calif. — A Requiem Service (hokehankisd) was requested in St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Pasadena for Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) benefactors Vahan and Nartuhi Beshgeturian, after whom TCA Beshgeturian Center was named, as well as members active in the past who have passed away. After the service, all members and friends were invited to a remembrance gathering at the TCA Beshgeturian Center. A pomegranate tree was planted in memory of the philanthropic Beshgeturian couple in the Center’s garden.

Melo Ekizian

Chapter Chair Siran Oknayan welcomed all guests and invited long time TCA Central Board and Pasadena-Glendale Chapter Committee member Kevork Keushkerian to serve as master of ceremonies.

Tavit Samuelian

Keushkerian spoke about the mission of TCA and its activities. He remembered all those who served in the Pasadena-Glendale Chapter with much dedication throughout the years. He then invited Dr. Simon Simonian, an otolaryngologist, or physician specializing in the ear, nose and throat, and a past chairman of the TCA Pasadena Chapter for many years who had also served on the Central Board to speak. He was one of the main leaders that were instrumental in bringing the Beshgeturian Center into reality.

Dr. Simon Simonian

Simonian presented the history of how the idea came into reality and narrated the story with a PowerPoint presentation covering over 45 years.

TCA West Coast Executive Secretary Mayda Kuredjian then announced a very generous donation by the philanthropist Harout Bronozian for the amount of $10,000 to the TCA Pasadena Glendale chapter for its upcoming activities and cultural events and projects. Bronozian, who has always supported TCA, lately was very pleased with the TCA’s new Azad Pem Theatre Group.

Kevork Keushkerian

Melo Ekizian recited a poem by Vahan Tekeyan as part of the program, while Tavit Samuelian presented two songs. Dickran Ekizian and Vartan Nazerian shared their memories .

Fr. Yeremia Abgaryan and Dr. Simon Simonian

Fr. Yeremia Abgaryan was present representing Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. He prayed for the souls of the deceased members and blessed the meal.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
