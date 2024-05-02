Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and UCLA’s Promise Institute Unveil Speakers for May Events

LOS ANGELES — The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative today announced its lineup of global thought leaders and local changemakers speaking at the upcoming Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity events. They will convene May 8-10 at the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center located in the heart of UCLA’s campus.

This year, as conflict and fighting continues in many parts of the world, the events will focus on “shining a light in the darkest of times.” According to the United Nations, in 2024 alone, an estimated 300 million people around the world will need humanitarian assistance and protection, due to conflicts, climate emergencies and other drivers. Aurora is gathering the humanitarian community to reaffirm a shared commitment to building a better world, adapt to new global dynamics and act swiftly, together, for the advancement of human rights and dignity.

“We are looking forward to bringing together the best minds of our time — global leaders who will share their humanitarian and human rights expertise and apply their direct knowledge to the pressing issues we face today,” said Aurora Executive Director Armine Afeyan.

Zeid bin Ra’ad Al Hussein, president & CEO of International Peace Institute, will be the keynote speaker offering his perspective on the importance of standing firm on human rights at a time when millions of people continue to have their human rights denied by autocratic and populist regimes. As a member of The Elders, a group advancing peace, justice and human rights, and as former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (2014-2018), Al Hussein has continuously protested conditions that are fundamentally unjust and unfair. He has been willing to call out abusive governments and dictators by name, serving as a “conscience for the world.”

“The Promise Institute is a globally recognized authority for human rights education, research, impact and thought leadership,” said Prof. Hannah Garry, executive director of The Promise Institute. “We emphasize centering impacted communities as we come alongside to demand justice for human rights violations. We are very excited for this opportunity to bring together our community with like-minded global actors as we collectively discuss and celebrate the critical work of human rights defenders around the world.”

On May 9, at a dinner and award ceremony, Aurora will announce its 2024 Laureate and award its $1 million flagship prize. The prize will go to one of three humanitarians to distribute aid to those in need on the ground: Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja (human rights advocate, Bahrain/Denmark), Denis Mukwege (gynecologist and human rights activist, Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Nasrin Sotoudeh (human rights defender, Iran).