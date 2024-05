PARIS (Public Radio of Armenia)— Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, on April 26, awarded Artak Beglaryan, the former state minister for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Medal of Honorary Citizenship.

In his speech Beglaryan reminded those gathered that philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan’s life is in danger in an Azerbaijan jail.

Hidalgo emphasized her readiness to support the efforts to protect the rights of the Artsakh people.