European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Urges Turkey to Recognize Armenian Genocide, Supports Normalization

By Lilit Gasparyan
BRUSSELS (Armenpress) — The Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament has adopted a report on Turkey which also mentions the latter’s normalization process with Armenia.
The report, released on July 17, supports the Armenia-Turkey normalization for reconciliation, regional stability and security. The report welcomes the progress achieved so far and commends the Armenian prime minister’s attendance of the Turkish President’s inauguration ceremony.
The report once again calls on Turkey to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and preserve the Armenian cultural heritage in Turkey.
The members of European Parliament (MEPs) urge the EU and Turkey to break the current deadlock and find “a parallel and realistic framework” for European Union (EU) and Turkey relations.
Unless there is a drastic change of course by the Turkish government, Turkey’s EU accession process cannot resume under the current circumstances, the MEPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee said in the report adopted on Tuesday (by 47 votes in favor, no votes against and 10 abstentions).