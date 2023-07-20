Dr. Bruce Boghosian Appointed AUA President

YEREVAN — After a meticulous and intensive search process, the American University of Armenia (AUA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bruce Boghosian as the next University President, effective September 1, 2023.

Dr. Bruce Boghosian was selected by the Board of Trustees from a deep pool. Currently a professor in the Department of Mathematics at Tufts University with secondary appointments in the Departments of Computer Science and Physics, he previously served as president of AUA from 2010 to 2014, leading the university through rapid expansion, including the creation of undergraduate programs. He received the “Order of the Republic of Armenia,” awarded by the prime minister, for his service as president and continued to be involved in the AUA community following his departure, including attending graduation ceremonies, and collaborating with faculty on different projects and initiatives.

An award-winning teacher, Boghosian has been a professor at Tufts University since 2000. He has served in a variety of leadership roles at Tufts, including chair of the Department of Mathematics and co-director of the Master of Arts Program in Data Analytics. He was elected to Fellowship in the American Physical Society in 2000 and named a Distinguished Scholar of Tufts University in 2010, a Fellow of the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life in 2018, and a Fellow of Tufts’ Data Intensive Studies Center in 2019.

Boghosian earned his degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California, Davis. His research spans the areas of applied dynamical systems, applied probability theory, kinetic theory, mathematical models of the economy, and complex systems science, among others.

Chair of the AUA Board of Trustees Dr. Lawrence Pitts welcomed Dr. Boghosian back to AUA. “The University is expanding its facilities and student body to help Armenia meet its needs for growth and prosperity,” he said. “The AUA Board believes that Dr. Boghosian is ideally suited to help us achieve AUA’s expansion and to guide and enhance AUA’s excellent education of its students. There is much to do, and Dr. Boghosian’s love for and commitment to Armenia and his extensive background in higher education make him the right person for this position.”

Since December, the leadership has been occupied by Interim President Dr. Armen Der Kiureghian, who accepted the temporary role following the resignation of Dr. Karin Markides. His prior experience as AUA president from 2014 to 2019 allowed him to steward the university through a critical period of transition.