‘Armenia Is not Russia’s Ally in War with Ukraine,’ Pashinyan Tells Czech Interviewer

YEREVAN (JAM News) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an interview with CNN Prima News on June 1, talked about the country’s geographic and geopolitical problems, and the need to improve relations with its closest neighbors. He answered a question about the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, the humanitarian crisis in the region, and “why Azerbaijan is doing all this.” He also touched upon allied relations with Russia and Armenia’s problems with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military bloc operating under its leadership. The host of the program also asked Pashinyan personal questions, in particular about his relationship with Vladimir Putin and the challenges he faced when he took office after the 2018 Velvet Revolution.
He also said that Armenia does not support Russian aggression in Ukraine.
On the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
CNN Prima News: Obviously Armenia’s main problem today is the situation with Nagorno-Karabakh. At the moment, about 120,000 Armenians remain in Nagorno-Karabakh. They depend on one land corridor controlled by Russian troops. So what is the current economic, humanitarian and security situation of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh?
Nikol Pashinyan: You know that since December last year Azerbaijan has illegally blocked the Lachin corridor. Why do we say illegal? Because according to the tripartite statement of November 9, the Lachin corridor was created to ensure the connection of the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, Nagorno-Karabakh with the Republic of Armenia.
And according to the tripartite statement, Azerbaijan should not have any control over this corridor. Moreover, the corridor is not only a road, but also a 5 km wide security zone. So blocking it is illegal.