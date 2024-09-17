This article is an extract of a legal opinion to be published on the site of the International and Comparative Law Center – Armenia. Both articles have been released on the occasion of a communication from the author as a panelist in the session concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue at the Global Armenian Summit which is taking place on September 18 in Yerevan. Its timing is coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the once unthinkable: the end of Artsakh Republic and the ethnic cleansing of its population and imprisonment of its leadership.
The current situation of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian people is widely known: the population is no longer living on its ancestral land. Citizens were driven out forcibly at the end of September 2023, leaving behind their lands, personal and business properties, their cemeteries and the dead who were not buried according to tradition. Humanity is now watching passively the destruction of the Artsakh’s cultural and religious national heritage, as well as the erasing of all Armenian traces. Few Armenians still fight for the inalienable right of this people to live on its native lands.
Shockingly, the issue of Artsakh’s ethnic cleansing has already become an object of scientific curiosity while the embers of this conflict are still hot, the psychological trauma of blockade and forced displacement remain acute, and lastly, the self-determination question of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian people is far from being over.
The forced exile simply obliges the reformulation of the right to self-determination, because the right to return is the new first stage of this process. It seems more convenient for the vast majority of Armenians in Armenia as well as the diaspora to cultivate victimhood rather than to fight for valid rights. The same process has been observed regarding the consequences of the 1915 genocide: the memorial approach is favored over a more combative objective — reparations.
The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) authorities certainly made their share of mistakes leading to today’s calamitous situation. If they had accepted to leave aside their status as a self-proclaimed independent state, notwithstanding the legitimacy of the process that led to independence, they could at least have used some diplomatic and legal levers available to them as an ethnic native group. It would have affirmed their political will and raised awareness on the international scene.
The Committee for the Defense of the Fundamental Rights of the People of Nagorno-Karabakh, headed by Vartan Oskanian, claims to have been mandated by the exiled NKR parliament but its statement is ambiguous since it mentions the “people” and not the “Republic” of Nagorno-Karabakh. Their objective is to act for the right of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian people to return to their homeland as an essential part of building a sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The second element of the declaration says that “the people remain resolute to determine their political future and exercise their own democratic self-governance.” It is unclear how this committee will proceed diplomatically to convince Azerbaijan on this particular aspect.