  TOP STORIES WEEK   23
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
23

Week

Latest articles of the week
Nakhijevan map
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Azerbaijan Preparing Nakhichevan for ‘Zangezur Corridor’ Opening

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
127
0

YEREVAN (news.am) — The authorities of Azerbaijan are intensively preparing the country’s exclave of Nakhichevan for the opening of the “Zangezur corridor.”

“Opening of Zangazur [(Zangezur)] corridor necessitates the renewal of railway infrastructure in the Nakhchivan [Nakhichevan] Autonomous Republic, it was reflected in the ‘State Program for 2023-2027 on the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’ approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” APA reported on June 5.

It was noted that for this reason, railway infrastructure will be reconstructed, and safe, fast, and stable transportation services will be provided.

Armenia is not mentioned at all in the official statements by the representatives of Azerbaijan.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous ‘Armenia Is not Russia’s Ally in War with Ukraine,’ Pashinyan Tells Czech Interviewer
Next Governor Welcomes Plans to Open Russian Consulate in Syunik
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.