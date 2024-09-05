In Memoriam: Suzy Sahakian

  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Many in Armenia and the diaspora knew Suzy Sahakian — a woman of extraordinary beauty, charm and boundless positivity. She was especially beloved among art enthusiasts and repats and expats from around the world. Suzy was a generous soul, sharing her smile, love, and positive energy with everyone she met.

A true multicultural individual, educated by Iranian, Swiss, French, American and Spanish cultures, she considered Armenia her home for over 20 years, with Yerevan being the city of her heart, even though her children lived abroad.

“I live in Yerevan and still I miss it,” she often said. When asked, “Do you live in Armenia permanently?” she would reply with the words from a “L’Oréal Paris” perfume advertisement: “Yes, because I am worth it!”

She always found beauty everywhere in Armenia — from the street dogs and blooming bushes to the appearance of a passerby. She appreciated the efforts of street cleaners and gently reproached those who littered. With her background in contemporary art and her visits to the world’s best museums, galleries, concert halls, and theaters, she was an avid supporter of all cultural events in the Armenian capital.

I was fortunate to be Suzy Sahakian’s friend for 21 years. She was one of the brightest individuals I have ever met, accompanying me to countless cultural events and excursions throughout Armenia. “Suzy, let’s go…” I would say, and she would agree without needing to know where we were headed.

“I am ready to go with you even to jehennem! (hell in Persian),” she would joke with her sweet Persian-Armenian accent.

Her appearance never failed to impress: even after 70, she always looked elegant and beautiful, dressed with impeccable taste, and her smile was ever-present. Sometimes, strangers would approach her to compliment her refined appearance.

“Your glamorous granny!” some friends would jokingly say. My friends became her friends, and she always introduced me as “my cultural minister.”

After attending the Venice Armenian intensive summer course (where I teach) in 2011, she also began calling me “my Armenian teacher.” Fluent in French (her mother tongue), English, Persian, Spanish and also Russian, she spent her life perfecting her Armenian, proudly announcing her progress.

In recent years, Suzy faced mobility challenges but continued to attend Pilates classes and cultural events with her ornately decorated walking stick, often leaning on my arm (“I never refuse an amiable arm,” she would say in French). With her walking stick, she even climbed to the Davit Bek fortress in Syunik with the group! She continued practicing piano, reading books in various languages, and remained full of life, joy, and optimism, surrounded by friends and family. Despite her declining health, she never complained and always kept her spirit strong. “I lived a wonderful life and I do not care about leaving this world. That would be another interesting journey,” she once said.

On August 29, our beautiful, caring, and generous Suzy Sahakian passed away in Geneva at the age of 74. Yerevan has lost one of its brightest colors.

“She was one of my life’s inspirations for how to live and love,” a friend wrote about her, and many of us share that sentiment.

Every word of this tribute is written with tears and deep affection for the extraordinary person named Suzy Sahakian… Her “minister of culture” and all those who love her will keep her memory alive from now on, always remembering her lessons of humanity and cheerfulness.

 

