In Memoriam: Suzy Sahakian

Many in Armenia and the diaspora knew Suzy Sahakian — a woman of extraordinary beauty, charm and boundless positivity. She was especially beloved among art enthusiasts and repats and expats from around the world. Suzy was a generous soul, sharing her smile, love, and positive energy with everyone she met.

A true multicultural individual, educated by Iranian, Swiss, French, American and Spanish cultures, she considered Armenia her home for over 20 years, with Yerevan being the city of her heart, even though her children lived abroad.

“I live in Yerevan and still I miss it,” she often said. When asked, “Do you live in Armenia permanently?” she would reply with the words from a “L’Oréal Paris” perfume advertisement: “Yes, because I am worth it!”

She always found beauty everywhere in Armenia — from the street dogs and blooming bushes to the appearance of a passerby. She appreciated the efforts of street cleaners and gently reproached those who littered. With her background in contemporary art and her visits to the world’s best museums, galleries, concert halls, and theaters, she was an avid supporter of all cultural events in the Armenian capital.

I was fortunate to be Suzy Sahakian’s friend for 21 years. She was one of the brightest individuals I have ever met, accompanying me to countless cultural events and excursions throughout Armenia. “Suzy, let’s go…” I would say, and she would agree without needing to know where we were headed.

“I am ready to go with you even to jehennem! (hell in Persian),” she would joke with her sweet Persian-Armenian accent.