Aliyev Again Threatens Armenia, Karabakh

By Ruzanna Stepanian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Azerbaijan may be walking away from recent understandings reached with Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested on Monday, May 29, reacting to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s latest threats of fresh military action against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Aliyev said on May 28 that apart from recognizing Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh, Yerevan must also meet a number of other conditions set by Azerbaijan. That includes delimiting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Baku’s terms and opening a corridor to the Nakhichevan exclave, he said.

“They must not forget that Armenian villages are visible from here,” he added during a visit to the border town of Lachin.

Pashinyan said the threat runs counter to the mutual recognition by the two South Caucasus states of each other’s territorial integrity which he and Aliyev reaffirmed at their May 14 meeting in Brussels.

“I think that both Azerbaijan and our international partners should at least clarify whether that means a renunciation of the understandings reached in Brussels,” he told Armenian lawmakers. Armenian diplomats should “get an answer to this question from our partners,” he said.