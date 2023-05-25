H. Hovnanian Family Foundation Announces Fellowship Grants

YEREVAN — The H. Hovnanian Family Foundation, in its pursuit of advancing the talent, knowledge and visibility of professional Armenians in all spheres of life, announces the launch of its Fellowship Grant program.

The fellowships are intended to enhance the development and professional networking of Armenians in all cultural, scientific, educational and competitive fields by supporting their participation in prestigious international events. By increasing the visibility of well-educated and talented Armenian specialists actively partaking in important, worldwide events, we raise the stature of Armenians globally and that of the Republic of Armenia.

Fellowship grants are open to students, professors, NGO leaders, scientists, artists, legal experts, athletes, academics, medical professionals, and other individuals to cover the costs associated with their participation as invited keynote speakers or presenters at academic conferences and forums, educational seminars, as well as literary and scientific competitions. Artists are eligible to apply if invited to showcase their artwork at prestigious art exhibitions. Athletic professionals, who are accepted to international trainings and competitions are also encouraged to apply. Fellowship grants will help cover expenses associated with event participation including travel, accommodation and meals.

Armenian Fellowship grants will be awarded on an objective basis to individuals of Armenian descent worldwide. Applicants will be considered based on their level of experience, type and quality of event for which they have been invited to present, academic/professional achievements, financial need, strong third-party recommendations, and evidence of the individual’s motivation, standing and abilities. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year with no deadline other than a requirement for full submission at least 60 days in advance of the event start date.

For more information, including application and required supporting materials, visit the U.S. and Armenian Fellowship sections on the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation website.