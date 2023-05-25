  TOP STORIES WEEK   21
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
21

Week

Latest articles of the week
United States Major General Keith Phillips and Patrick Prior
Armenia & Karabakh

US DoD Officials Visit Armenia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
52
0

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — United States Major General Keith Phillips and Patrick Prior, from the US Department of Defense, arrived in Armenia, the US Embassy announced Monday, May 22.

“The US Embassy in Armenia welcomes to Yerevan Major General Keith Phillips and Mr. Patrick Prior from the US Department of Defense. They will meet with Armenian government officials and members of the Armenian Armed Forces to discuss opportunities to strengthen the US-Armenia defense and security relationship,” the US Embassy said.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous H. Hovnanian Family Foundation Announces Fellowship Grants
Next Pashinyan Defends Arrest Of Fallen Soldier’s Mother
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.