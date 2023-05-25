US DoD Officials Visit Armenia

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — United States Major General Keith Phillips and Patrick Prior, from the US Department of Defense, arrived in Armenia, the US Embassy announced Monday, May 22.

“The US Embassy in Armenia welcomes to Yerevan Major General Keith Phillips and Mr. Patrick Prior from the US Department of Defense. They will meet with Armenian government officials and members of the Armenian Armed Forces to discuss opportunities to strengthen the US-Armenia defense and security relationship,” the US Embassy said.